Lawsuit ALERT: Investors who lost over $100,000 with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) with purchases between August 2024 to February 2026 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) shares.

Investors, who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) between August 07, 2025 and February 09, 2026, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 13, 2026. NYSE: KD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 11, 2026, an investor inNYSE: KD shares filed a lawsuit against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kyndryl's financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated, that Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls, that as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Kyndryl's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Those who purchased shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

