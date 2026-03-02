Lawsuit ALERT: Investors who lost over $100,000 with Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) with purchases between January 27 and 29, 2026 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors inNASDAQ: RR shares over alleged securities laws violations by Richtech Robotics Inc.

Investors, who purchased shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 p.m. EST on January 29, 2026, in excess of $100,000 have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 03, 2026. NASDAQ: RR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 2, 2026, an investor inNASDAQ: RR shares filed a lawsuit against Richtech Robotics Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Richtech's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

