LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Investors who lost over $100,000 with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) with purchases between April 2024 and March 2026 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on May 26, 2026, in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026, in excess of $100,000 have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 26, 2026. NASDAQ: SMCI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 25 2026, an investor inNASDAQ: SMCI shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Super Micro Computer, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that a significant portion of the Company's sales of servers were to companies based in China, that these transactions violated U.S. export control laws, that there were material weaknesses in the Company's controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations, and that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.