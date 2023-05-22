Lawsuit Alleges Dallas Girl Abused at Eastridge Academy Daycare

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A mom is suing Eastridge Academy in Dallas, claiming her 6-year-old daughter experienced a head injury as a result of abuse by an unqualified daycare worker in August 2022. The lawsuit details how the worker purposely pushed the young girl out of a chair during a painting activity, causing the girl to hit her head when she fell to the ground.

April Wallace is seeking to hold the daycare accountable for violating multiple safety laws that enabled the unqualified worker to physically abuse her daughter, including failing to follow strict hiring, training, and supervision practices and ignoring incident reporting protocols mandated by the state of Texas.

According to the complaint, Eastridge Academy markets itself as a facility "committed to the safety and security of our children." However, an independent investigation conducted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Child-Care Licensing Division and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services substantiated the allegations. Eastridge Academy was cited for violating four childcare licensing laws: using corporal punishment, hitting a child with a hand or instrument, subjecting a child to abusive or profane language, and humiliating a child.

The suit also claims Eastridge Academy endangered children by allowing the unqualified worker to remain on staff after the chair incident that harmed the young girl.

"The safety and protection of children at any daycare should be the upmost priority," says attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm, who represents Wallace and her family. "Eastridge Academy failed this young girl, and the abuse she experienced is deeply troubling."

Records outlined in the suit reveal Eastridge Academy received 10 citations for not maintaining a safe environment for children in the three years leading up to the abuse incident. Deficiencies ranged from the facility neglecting to qualify, train, and supervise employees to failing to properly care for children.

The case is April Wallace, Individually and as Next Friend of B.S.H., a minor child, vs. Paramount Learning, LLC, d/b/a East Ridge Academy, Cause No. CC-23-03067-E in Dallas County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About the Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, finger injuries, toy-related injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families across the Lone Star State.

