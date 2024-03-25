Missouri Firm Taps Veteran Child Injury Lawyers at The Button Law Firm in Hotel Pool Lawsuit

Texas-based law firm joins Finney Injury Law to hold Grand Plaza Hotel accountable for negligently treating pool while families were in it, leading to chemical poisoning

BRANSON, Miss., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Button and Ashley Knarr, two veteran child injury attorneys at The Button Law Firm in Texas, have been tapped by St. Louis-based personal injury firm Finney Injury Law to help three Jefferson County families seek justice. The lawsuit claims Grand Plaza Hotel, a luxury resort in Branson, negligently treated the hotel pool twice with a commercial-grade pool cleaner while kids and adults were swimming in May 2021. The exposure to the harsh chemicals resulted in several children requiring medical attention, including one young girl who suffered permanent damage to her lungs and throat, according to the suit.

"Seeking the experience of The Button Law Firm isn't just about expanding our resources—it's about ensuring our fight for these families is comprehensive and rigorous," says Chris Finney of Finney Injury Law. "Working with Russell and Ashley ultimately accelerates the journey to justice so these families can move forward."

Button and Knarr have dedicated their practice to advocating for families through meaningful litigation that aims to make communities across Texas safer. Both boast an impressive track record of holding negligent daycare centers and facilities advertised as "family-friendly" accountable for harming vulnerable children, and both are recognized on the prestigious Texas Super Lawyers List.

"When multiple children suffer serious injuries and one faces lasting health issues due to a preventable incident, our collective goal remains steadfast: prioritizing safety above all," says Button.

Knarr adds: "Our commitment to these families extends beyond the courtroom. Before the summer travel season gets underway, we hope this case forces Grand Plaza Hotel and other resorts to review safety policies and have the right systems in place to protect even the youngest guests."

The case is D.L., individually and as parent and next friend of C.L., A.L., and S.L., minor children; L.B., individually and as parent and next friend of L.B., a minor child; and K.P., individually and as parent and next friend of H.P., a minor child, vs Grand Plaza Hotel, LLC, Case No. 2446-CC00036, Circuit Court of Taney County, State of Missouri. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About The Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

