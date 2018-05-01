Lawsuit Alleges Widely-Used Shingles Vaccine Caused Permanent Loss of Eyesight

The lawsuit, brought by a South Carolina resident, alleges that two months after he received the Zostavax vaccine, the plaintiff began experiencing loss of vision in his left eye. He was diagnosed with retinal necrosis, or tissue decay in his retina, likely due to the VZV virus.

The number of lawsuits regarding Zostavax has risen quickly - forcing Merck to request that the cases be consolidated into a Multi-District Litigation in front of one District Judge. Thousands more lawsuits are expected to be filed in the coming months.

"The Multi-District Litigation is inevitable," said Adam T. Funk, Partner at the Potts Law Firm in the firm's Houston office. Funk added, "Our firm represents a growing number of clients who have been severely damaged due to this vaccine and their lawsuits are being filed rapidly. Zostavax ruined a great many Americans' lives when it did exactly the opposite of what it was intended to do and infected thousands with the shingles virus."

Over 36 Million Americans were injected with Zostavax since it was approved by the FDA in 2006. Despite earning Merck as much as $685 Million a year, the vaccine's sales quickly dropped after the U.S. Center of Disease Control recommended in 2017 that adults ask for Shingrix instead of Zostavax. Shingrix was manufactured by GlaxoSmith Kline and approved by the FDA only a few days before the CDC made its recommendation.

The lawsuit filed is Tsalichis, et al. v. Merck, Inc., 2018-cv-01806; Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania. More information can be found here.

