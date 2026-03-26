NYSE: OWL Lawsuit Notice: Investors in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) prior to February 2025, and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: OWL shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 3, 2025, an investor inNYSE: OWL shares over alleged securities laws violations by Blue Owl Capital Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from business development company ("BDC") redemptions, that as a result, Blue Owl was facing undisclosed liquidity issues, and that consequently, Blue Owl would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs.

Those who purchased shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.