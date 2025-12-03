NASDAQ: LINE Investors who lost money with Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE).

Investors who purchased shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) in 2024 have certain options and should contact The Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 01, 2025, an investor inNASDAQ: LINE shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Lineage, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the registration statement that was filed in connection with Lineage's July 2024 IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that Lineage, Inc. was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, Lineage's customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lineage's customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends, that Lineage, Inc. had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing Lineage, that Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages, that as a result, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the registration statement, Lineage, Inc. was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices, and that consequently, Lineage's financial results, business operations, and prospects were materially impaired.

Those who purchased shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

