Lawsuit Filed Against Midland Baptist Daycare for Alleged Mistreatment of 3-Year-Old Boy

Complaint filed by The Button Law Firm exposes Greenwood Baptist Church's pattern of abusive behavior toward kids in its care

MIDLAND, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Midland mom is suing Greenwood Baptist Children's Learning Center, claiming caregivers caused her 3-year-old son physical, emotional, and psychological harm after leaving him in a kitchen pantry with the lights off, spraying him with toxic disinfectant, and forcing him to sit next to a trash can for an excessive amount of time. The lawsuit also claims that the daycare violated state laws by waiting several days to report the incidents to the boy's mother and the state of Texas.

However, an investigation into the November 2022 incident conducted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission revealed that the boy's mistreatment was common practice among caregivers with many of the children at the faith-based daycare. According to the suit, the state agency's investigation substantiated the mother's claims and cited Greenwood Baptist Children's Learning Center for breaking childcare licensing laws ranging from lack of competency to inappropriate discipline methods and accessibility of toxic chemicals to children.

The complaint continues that the church's board, director, and staff were aware of the wide mistreatment of children, including the boy in this case. Yet, leaders intentionally ignored numerous reports that put an "unimaginable number of children at direct risk of serious harm and injury," the lawsuit alleges. It took seeing her own child restrained to a chair with a seat belt as a form of punishment for one of the caregivers to finally speak out about the facility's ongoing abusive actions. The suit cites board members finally acknowledged the numerous incidents at Greenwood Baptist Children's Learning Center were "just adding up" after seeing a list that occurred within a short timeframe. 

"We are disturbed by the abusive and negligent treatment that our client's young son endured at Greenwood Baptist Children's Learning Center," says The Button Law Firm attorney Russell Button, who represents the family. "We are committed to holding the daycare accountable and, hopefully, in the process of this lawsuit, protect other children in the Midland community from suffering similar traumatic experiences."

The faith-based daycare promoted itself as a place that serves families in a Christ-centered place of faith and where people can feel safe. However, the eight safety citations issued by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission from January 2019 through April 2022—just seven months before the incident involving this boy—paints a different picture, according to the suit.

The case is Josefina Aguillon, Individually and as Parent and Next Friend of E.A., a minor child, vs. Greenwood Baptist Church of Midland, Texas, d/b/a Greenwood Baptist Children's Learning Center, Cause No. CV59640 in Midland County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About the Button Law Firm
The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, finger injuries, toy-related injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families across the Lone Star State.

