Lawsuit For 159 Survivors of Convicted Sexual Abuser Former Dr. Robert Hadden Filed Against Hospital By Herman Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HERMAN LAW announced the filing of a Group Action Lawsuit on behalf of 159 survivors of convicted sexual abuser former doctor Robert Hadden against The New York and Presbyterian Hospital. The lawsuit alleges that for decades, Hadden sexually assaulted patients work while working at the Columbia University Hospital and its affiliated hospitals and medical offices. Hadden was convicted on January 24, 2023, and on July 25, 2023, sentenced to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. The Court described the Hadden's conduct as "exceptional and unprecedented," "shocking in the extreme," "horrific," and "depraved."

According to attorney Jeffrey Herman, "We have evidence that Columbia University Hospital was notified in the early 1990's that Hadden was sexually abusing his patients and that it had multiple opportunities to stop his abuse. Instead, Columbia University Hospital allowed Hadden to continue his medical practice. We are resolute in holding Columbia University Hospital accountable for its failure to take appropriate action resulting in hundreds, if not thousands, of patients being sexually abused."

The New York Adult Survivors Act created a one-year window for survivors of sexual violence to file lawsuits against their abusers. The Adult Survivors Act grants survivors the opportunity to file legal claims, regardless of an expired statute of limitations. The window closes on November 23, 2023.

Summary of the allegations from the complaint:

Between approximately 1992 and 2012, Hadden sexually abused hundreds of female patients under the guise of purported gynecological and obstetrical care. Upon information and belief, defendants were put on notice by numerous victims of Hadden including, but not limited to, the following instances: In 1992, a nurse who worked with Hadden walked in on Hadden sexually abusing a victim at one of defendant's facilities. When the nurse reported to her supervisor that she had observed Hadden sexually abusing a patient, the supervisor's response was for the nurse to "keep quiet, stay with your doctor," and "don't let him get himself in trouble."

In 1993, defendants received a letter detailing Hadden's sexual abuse of a victim. Defendants responded that they would investigate, but no further action was taken. Hadden remained in his position and continued to sexually abuse patients.

In 1994, defendants received a letter from a victim of Hadden's that detailed the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Hadden at one of defendants' hospitals. The head of the hospital's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit responded with a letter to the victim acknowledging receipt and stated that the victim's concerns would be addressed. According to the victim, no one from the hospital ever followed up or took action.

