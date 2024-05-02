Lawsuit Funding Leader Launches New Page for Pharmaceutical Bad Drug Lawsuits

Pre-Settlement Funding Firm has specialized in funding for pharmaceutical drug lawsuits for over a decade, and has an experienced team to handle high-intake requests for those who've experienced adverse reactions to meds and other black box or defective medication, including requests for surgical funding or rehab.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre-Settlement and Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have brought on additional staff and launched a new website specifically designed to assist plaintiffs with different types of suits against big pharma and pharmaceutical companies, whether that claim is for a bad drug, defective med, or defective or malfunctioning product.

Due to the high volume of lawsuit loan requests received on a daily basis for different personal injury type claims, with claims mounting in the big pharma sphere, Legal-Bay decided to build a niche lawsuit funding program specifically for big pharma claims and bad drug lawsuits and defective meds suits. Legal-Bay is one of the few legal funding companies out there that offers such large cash advances for cases involving bad drugs and black box meds and defective or malfunctioning medical products, though that is why they are considered the industry leader on which meds and products to watch out for in terms of potential class action settlements or mass litigations.

Defective pharmaceutical drugs and bad med reactions can wreak havoc on a person's life when their mental or physical state is altered or affected severely as a result of an adverse reaction or med side effect or drug side effect. Whether you are at the early onset of symptoms due to a bad drug or defective med or defective medical or defective surgical product, or following a bad surgery or surgery gone wrong, Legal-Bay is here to help you. To learn more, please visit the company's new website, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/pharmaceutical-drug.php

There's a reason Legal-Bay is known throughout the industry as "the best lawsuit loan company out there," as Legal-Bay is equipped with an expert team of underwriters, personal injury lawyers, attorneys, and investors, all experienced with mass tort litigation, and all here to help you with your case or potential lawsuit. Whether you need legal assistance or legal advice on a bad drug or weird side effect of a big pharma product, Legal-Bay has the ability to help you with whatever your individual case requires—even if you are not yet sure you have a case.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, said, "All too often we receive calls from plaintiffs or their loved ones, inquiring if they have a lawsuit on their hands due to a harmful medication or a bad drug that affected them poorly, and they have nowhere to turn to. Our team is equipped to guide them in the right direction, whether they are looking for a lawyer on a specific bad drug, need cash advance lawsuit funding, or surgical funding for something that went wrong from a drug they took. In any of those cases, we feel we are the best lawsuit funding company out there to help victims of bad drugs in their time of need get the funding they deserve. Plaintiffs shouldn't have to wait years when there are lawsuit loan options out there such as ours."

Legal-Bay is very familiar with big pharma and knows these pharmaceutical companies have deep pockets and resources to fight cases endlessly. However, the pre-settlement loan and settlement loan company has all the resources you need to fight back for as long as the big pharma suit drags out in court. The lawsuit cash advance company is committed to helping victims or their family members fight their case to receive the settlement they deserve.

If you are a victim of a bad drug or defective drug or defective product or surgery gone wrong, or if you or a loved one have suffered injury, stroke, paralysis, tremors, suicidal thoughts, bad side effects, or any other bad reaction or severe adverse reaction to any medication or bad med or recalled products or recalled meds, please don't hesitate to contact Legal-Bay today at 877.571.0405 or visit our new big pharma specialty site, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/pharmaceutical-drug.php

It only takes minutes to apply, and one of our experienced pharmaceutical industry lawsuit case experts will answer any questions you may have, including setting you up with a lawyer if you need one. Our case evaluations are free and quick.

Legal-Bay reminds lawyers and law firms that we are here to assist you with needed funding as well. The lawsuit settlement funding company specializes in assisting lawyers and law firms obtain funding for their clients who may require surgery, physical therapy, physical rehabilitation, or long-term care due to a bad drug or defective drug or any other medical negligence case that has impacted them.

Bad drug litigations are changing all the time, so to learn more about the various ways the lawsuit settlement loan company can help you with your specific drug questions or bad drug claim, please visit our site, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/pharmaceutical-drug.php

The personalized lawsuit loan funds—commonly referred to as lawsuit loans, loan on lawsuit, lawsuit settlement loans, loans for settlement, loan on lawsuit settlements, or law suit loans—are risk-free, meaning you only have to pay back the lawsuit money if and when you win your case. So, if you're wondering "how can I sue for what a drug did to me" or "who do I talk to about a bad med reaction" then look no further. Contact Legal-Bay today.

Legal-Bay LLC (as well as their related companies) is not a law firm and cannot provide legal advice on your case; however, Legal-Bay works with lawyers who can provide you with a free legal consultation at the consumer's direction. The word lawsuit loan or settlement loan is used to help consumers understand our products better; however, our programs are not loans but actually non-recourse cash advances that only need to be paid back if you win your case.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC