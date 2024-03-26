Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) prior to August 2021 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 19, 2024, an investor inNASDAQ: BIVI shares filed a lawsuit against BioVie Inc. alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that BioVie was not conducting proper oversight of its Phase 3 clinical trial, that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly and negatively impacted the Company's ability to adequately conduct proper oversight of the Phase 3 clinical trial, that due to lack of proper oversight and reliance on contract research organizations, the data from Defendants' Phase 3 clinical trial faced a greater risk of being unreliable and that the majority of patients would have to be excluded from the clinical trial, that, as a result of the significant exclusions from the trial results, the Phase 3 clinical trial would fail to meet its primary endpoints, and that statements about BioVie's business, operations, prospects, and compliance with current good clinical practices ("cGCP") were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares prior to August 2021 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.