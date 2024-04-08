Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) in effort to recover losses.

On April 1, 2024, an investor inNYSE: HRT shares filed a lawsuit against HireRight Holdings Corporation alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were issued in connection with HireRight's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and HireRight derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring, that as a result, HireRight's revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers' hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers, that accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects, and that as a result, defendants' statements about HireRight's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

