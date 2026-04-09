LawToolBox and InfoTrack Integrate Deadlines, Dockets & Documents in Microsoft 365

With one click, users can activate a matter from their system of record, track deadlines using LawToolBox rules-based calendaring for Microsoft 365 matters and then seamlessly file documents InfoTrack's AI enhanced‑ e-Filing platform

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LawToolBox and InfoTrack today jointly announce a powerful new integration that unifies rules-based calendaring, legal practice management, document management, and electronic court filing into one seamless experience in each client's Microsoft 365.

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Deadlines, Dockets & Documents in Microsoft 365. "This integration realizes a vision we envisioned over 25 years ago—to use rules-based deadline management not only to remind legal professionals when to e-file pleadings and documents with the courts, but also to use those filing events to automatically calculate the next set of deadlines." Says Carol Lynn Grow, COO of LawToolBox. "It creates a corkscrew-like automation of litigation, guiding a case from commencement through trial and beyond."

This collaboration creates a direct bridge from LawToolBox to file a legal paper using InfoTrack. Upon filing of that pleading the event is automatically added back into LawToolBox which is then used to calculate even more upcoming deadlines. When the next deadline arrives, legal professionals seamlessly navigate back to InfoTrack to file subsequent legal papers. Once that filing is completed, the event is automatically added back into the LawToolBox matter calendar, where it can trigger the next set of calculated deadlines, creating a continuous, self-updating litigation workflow. 5-Min Video. Advanced AI tools in both LawToolBox and InfoTrack can be used to streamline this process.

Leveraging System of Record and DMS. LawToolBox can work as a stand-alone product, or it can leverage the system of record for most legal organizations. See, LawToolBox integrations. Matter workspaces in Microsoft 365 are automatically activated by LawToolBox using the firm's system of record including accounting, document management and legal practice management (LPM) systems.

Further, both LawToolBox and InfoTrack integrate with leading document management systems such as NetDocuments and iManage. This integrated ecosystem connects legal deadlines, filing events, and legal documents in a unified workflow—ensuring that attorneys and legal professionals have access to relevant documents and files from either system. When these best-of-breed integrations are combined, legal professionals get a seamless experience between their preferred Legal Practice Management solutions, the award-winning LawToolBox deadline and calendaring management solution, enterprise-grade document management, and the InfoTrack e-filing solution.

"Combining the efficiency of InfoTrack's litigation workflow with the precision of LawToolBox's deadline management provides another level of risk reduction and time savings for our clients," said Ed Watts, CEO of InfoTrack US. "This integration will be a gamechanger for legal teams that are handling higher and higher caseloads, without the extra capacity to manually oversee every detail of every matter."

Firms interested in exploring the integration or learning more about how this combined solution can transform their litigation operations are encouraged to contact either company or visit their websites for additional information.

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Read more: LawToolBox.com/infotrack

About LawToolBox: LawToolBox is the industry leader in deadline management and rules-based calendaring in Microsoft 365 and is trusted by legal professionals worldwide to reduce risk, enabling them to manage and automatically calculate critical deadlines for litigation, transactional, and administrative matters. LawToolBox natively integrates with the Microsoft ecosystem, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint, and its Copilot for Legal solution was the first legal app certified as works with Microsoft Copilot. More info.

About InfoTrack: InfoTrack is a premier provider of e-Filing and DocketSync support technology and service of process into an intuitive platform that streamlines court filing and connects directly with case dockets. Its advanced tools, including AI assisted filing workflows, automated data extraction, and business intelligence dashboard, empower firms to file faster, more accurately, and with greater insight into their litigation activity. More Info.

For more about LawToolBox, our technology, and our mission, visit: http://www.lawtoolbox.com

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SOURCE Lawtoolbox.com, Inc.