With one click, users can activate a matter from their system of record, track deadlines using LawToolBox rules-based calendaring for Microsoft 365 matters and then seamlessly calendar Dockets via AI enhanced Document reading in M365

DENVER, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LawToolBox and SurePoint Technologies today jointly announce a powerful new integration that extends rules-based and AI-driven calendaring, legal practice management, and document management into one seamless experience in each client's Microsoft 365.

LawToolBox and SurePoint Pro Integrate Rules-Based and AI Deadlines and Dockets in Microsoft 365

Deadlines, Dockets & Documents in Microsoft 365. "This integration builds upon our strategic partnership with SurePoint to use rules-based deadline management not only to remind legal professionals when critical court deadlines are happening but to also create a bridge from the SurePoint Pro experience into the Microsoft ecosystem and meet attorneys and legal professionals where they work." Says Carol Lynn Grow, COO of LawToolBox. "Firms can even leverage our AI to drive critical docketing to stay current as matter deadlines shift and change all the time. "

LawToolBox Integration Brings Rules-Based Deadline Automation into SurePoint Pro

SurePoint's newest integration with LawToolBox extends proven, rules-based calendaring and deadline management directly into the SurePoint Pro platform. LawToolBox, a Microsoft certified leader in court rules and deadline management, automatically calculates jurisdiction-specific deadlines and syncs them across firm calendars and Microsoft 365 tools. This integration helps firms eliminate inconsistent or manually maintained deadlines, reducing the risk of missed dates and potential malpractice exposure. Changes are standardized and visible across the firm, ensuring attorneys and staff are aligned in real time. This integration expands on SurePoint's existing integration with LawToolBox with in its Finance Enterprise solution (formerly called LMS+).

Leveraging System of Record. LawToolBox can leverage SurePoint solutions as the system of record. When this integration is activated, the source of truth for all matters is SurePoint Pro, and when users are ready to manage deadlines for a matter all they have to do to get started is click a button. More info. Matters created in SurePoint Pro are automatically connected to workspaces in Microsoft 365 through LawToolBox, and your matter data and deadlines are grounded to seamlessly leverage Microsoft Copilot.

Connect to Best-of-Breed DMS. Further, both LawToolBox and SurePoint Pro integrate with leading document management systems such as NetDocuments and iManage. This integrated ecosystem connects legal deadlines, filing events, and legal documents in a unified workflow—ensuring that attorneys and legal professionals have access to relevant documents and files from either system. When these best-of-breed integrations are combined, legal professionals get a seamless experience between the award-winning LawToolBox deadline and calendaring management solution, enterprise-grade document management, and the modern, configurable SurePoint Pro platform.

"Our strategy is centered on building a strong, open partner ecosystem that delivers real, practical value for law firms," said Lee Weinstein, Chief Partnership Officer, SurePoint Technologies. "The integrations with LawToolBox exemplify how we work with best-in-class partners to extend automation, reduce risk, and streamline critical workflows across the firm. As we continue to expand the SurePoint ecosystem, partnerships like this will play a key role in helping firms operate more efficiently and adapt confidently to change."

With LawToolBox automated calendaring in SurePoint Pro, you've got a complete solution integrated with Microsoft 365 to manage your entire law firm end-to-end. Firms interested in exploring the integration or learning more about how this combined solution can transform their litigation operations are encouraged to contact either company or visit their websites for additional information.

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Read more: LawToolBox.com/SurePoint-Pro

Press Contact: Carol Lynn Grow, 303-759-3572, [email protected]

About LawToolBox: LawToolBox is the industry leader in deadline management and rules-based calendaring in Microsoft 365 and is trusted by legal professionals worldwide to reduce risk, enabling them to manage and automatically calculate critical deadlines for litigation, transactional, and administrative matters. LawToolBox natively integrates with the Microsoft ecosystem, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint, and its Copilot for Legal solution was the first legal app certified as works with Microsoft Copilot.

About SurePoint® Technologies

SurePoint Technologies drives Firm Performance by helping law firms operate efficiently, compete effectively, and grow with confidence. Powered by a connected legal technology ecosystem with embedded intelligence, our configurable Practice, Finance, and Growth Solutions streamline operations—from timekeeping, billing, and payments to CRM, talent insights, and business intelligence. By simplifying operations, strengthening financial performance, and supporting sustainable growth, SurePoint unifies the business and practice of law and empowers legal professionals to focus on what matters most: serving clients, leading teams, and creating lasting impact.

For more about LawToolBox, our technology, and our mission, visit: http://www.lawtoolbox.com

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SOURCE Lawtoolbox.com, Inc.