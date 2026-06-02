LawVu Introduces LegalOS, The AI-Powered Operating System Built for In-House Legal

After a decade of building a platform that the top in-house legal teams rely on, LawVu is redefining its category with agentic AI capabilities to power the next generation of corporate teams.

TAURANGA, New Zealand, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LawVu, the leading global platform for corporate legal teams, today announced LawVu LegalOS, the operating system built exclusively for in-house legal teams. This is the natural evolution of a decade of work building purpose-built infrastructure for in-house legal; it's the moment LawVu moves from the place legal teams work to the system the entire legal function runs on.

AI is reshaping every corner of the enterprise, and legal is no exception. But most AI tools on the market today are generic, built for law firms, or bolted onto legacy systems that weren't designed for how in-house legal actually works. While sales has its CRM, and finance has its ERP, legal has historically been left behind, stitching together email, spreadsheets, and disconnected point solutions.

LegalOS (LOS) changes that. Built on a secure, connected data foundation, it gives in-house legal teams a single operating environment dedicated to the realities of their day-to-day work — from managing business requests and contracts, to navigating outside counsel spend and reporting, powered by agentic AI. The result is a system where legal orchestrates all their work.

"There's a lot of AI in legal right now, but most of it's disconnected from how in-house teams operate," said Sam Kidd, CEO and Co-Founder of LawVu. "The real advantage is context. We've spent ten years building a structured, unified data foundation and workflows purpose-built for in-house legal. LegalOS is what emerges when you layer AI agents on top of that. You end up with better context, stronger governance, and overall more impactful outcomes."

With an agentic framework, LawVu moves from a system that records legal work to one that actively executes it. For example, when an email arrives, agents pick it up, create a matter, generate tasks, draft a response, and update the business automatically.

Legal teams stay in control based on their own risk profile and organizational guardrails, with fully automated set-and-forget workflows for routine, low-risk actions; human-in-the-loop flows where the system progresses work and surfaces decisions requiring sign-off; and on-demand actions that teams can trigger when and as needed.

Developed in close partnership with customers, LawVu LegalOS brings together five capabilities available now:

LawVu Assistant: a conversational interface that lets legal and the business get instant answers, submit requests, and automate workflows in plain language, from the tools they already use.

a conversational interface that lets legal and the business get instant answers, submit requests, and automate workflows in plain language, from the tools they already use. Agentic Workflow Builder: legal teams can create agentic workflows using natural language prompts and a drag-and-drop step builder, with steps like contract search, risk assessment, approvals, and task creation. Workflows trigger automatically by events, on a schedule, or manually, giving legal complete control and visibility into every step.

legal teams can create agentic workflows using natural language prompts and a drag-and-drop step builder, with steps like contract search, risk assessment, approvals, and task creation. Workflows trigger automatically by events, on a schedule, or manually, giving legal complete control and visibility into every step. AI Intake: an intelligent legal front door where business users submit requests through email, Microsoft Teams, or Slack in plain language, and AI handles triage, risk assessment, and routing before a lawyer ever picks it up.

an intelligent legal front door where business users submit requests through email, Microsoft Teams, or Slack in plain language, and AI handles triage, risk assessment, and routing before a lawyer ever picks it up. LawVu Draft: AI-powered drafting and review embedded inside Microsoft Word, combining precision tools with organizational playbooks and clause libraries to speed up contract work and standardize quality across the team.

AI-powered drafting and review embedded inside Microsoft Word, combining precision tools with organizational playbooks and clause libraries to speed up contract work and standardize quality across the team. LawVu MCP Server: a governance layer that securely connects LawVu with legal's AI tool of choice, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot, while maintaining permissions, auditability, and organizational controls.

LawVu LegalOS is an operating system that compounds in value over time. Every request improves the underlying data, every workflow strengthens the knowledge base, and every AI interaction becomes more useful because it's grounded in how that specific legal team works.

About LawVu

LawVu is the operating system for in-house legal. Its connected, intelligent platform brings together intake, matters, contracts, spend, documents, and AI agents, all in one secure system, purpose-built for in-house legal teams. LawVu is trusted by hundreds of in-house legal teams across 30+ countries, including Discord, Etsy, Employment Hero, The Pokémon Company, and Estée Lauder. To learn more, visit www.lawvu.com.

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SOURCE LawVu