LawVu Recognized by Microsoft at Tech Event with New Zealand Prime Minister

The summit attendance comes alongside LawVu's current expansion into Seattle, making the city home to its new US hub. In addition to a growing customer base and strong talent pool, Seattle grants LawVu a new proximity to some of its largest technology partners, including Microsoft.

"A company that I think is clearly finding its second home in Seattle tonight, is LawVu. LawVu is a company that is using digital technology and AI to make more efficient the management of legal issues," said Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair of Microsoft, during his public speech at the Seattle event. "One of the great things I think that can come out of this evening with the Prime Minster of New Zealand and the delegation's trip across the country is the opportunity to forge stronger bonds across the Pacific."

Coming off a $13.5m Series A extension, LawVu's global expansion into Seattle highlights continued advancements in international digital cooperation and the company's extended enthusiasm for technology growth in the US market.

"The event in Seattle further solidifies our choice to make the city home to LawVu's US hub," said Rob Gitell, Vice President of Global Sales for LawVu. "The connections that are forming between LawVu and the Seattle tech community will only continue to promote mutually beneficial industry growth over time."

For more information on LawVu, please visit, https://lawvu.com/.

About LawVu

LawVu's legal workspace is the first truly connected software platform for in-house legal teams, enabling them to be more productive, and connect with the business and its outcomes. The unified suite of productivity and collaboration tools allows in-house lawyers to manage all their matters, contracts, documents, e-billing, outsourced work, and reporting from one cloud-based, secure and connected platform. With a quick implementation and its user-friendly interface, the legal team is able to become more productive right away. Founded in 2015 and based in Tauranga, LawVu develops and distributes its SaaS platform to customers around the world including Dutch Bros, Linktree, PwC, Deloitte and KPMG. For more information, visit lawvu.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

