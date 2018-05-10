LawX Accepts 2018 Cyber Pioneer Award During the Utah iSymposium

Accepting the award on behalf of LawX were Gordon Smith, Dean of BYU Law, and Kimball D. Parker, LawX co-founder and the president of Parsons Behle Lab. Several LawX students also attended.

"We are honored that LawX was selected to receive the Cyber Pioneer Award, which is further evidence of the influence our design lab has attained in its first year," said Gordon Smith, Dean, BYU Law. "There are countless areas where design and technology can help make the law easier to navigate. We celebrate LawX and look forward to seeing its footprint grow."

Launched in fall 2017, LawX has an ambitious goal to solve one legal challenge each fall semester using design thinking. Within the immersive LawX environment, BYU Law students identify and find the best solution to a social legal issue, whether it is a change in policy, process or creation of a high-tech product. The first project from LawX was the development of SoloSuit – a free online tool to help Utahns who cannot afford legal services to respond to debt collection lawsuits. The software, which has widespread adaptability for applications to other areas of the law, was recently licensed by Parsons Behle Lab for use in its GDPR compliance software tool, called GDPR IQ. For more information about LawX, follow @LawXLab on Twitter or the LawX blog at https://lawxblog.wordpress.com/.

Founded in 1971, the J. Reuben Clark Law School (BYU Law) has grown into one of the nation's leading law schools – recognized for innovative research and teaching in social change, transactional design, entrepreneurship, corpus linguistics, criminal justice and religious freedom. The Law School has more than 6,000 alumni serving in communities around the world. In its most recent rankings, SoFi ranked BYU Law as the #1 best-value US law school in their 2017 Return on Education Law School Ranking. For more information visit http://www.law.byu.edu/ .

