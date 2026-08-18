Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® Expands Into Illinois with Senior Attorney Alex Dahle, Advancing the Firm's National Growth

The firm's expansion into Chicago marks another milestone in its continued national growth and strengthens its ability to advocate for employees throughout Illinois.

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® continues its national expansion with the addition of Chicago-based Senior Attorney Alex Dahle, further strengthening the firm's growing presence in Illinois and expanding its ability to advocate for employees throughout Chicago and across the state. Dahle brings almost a decade of legal experience to Lawyers for Justice, including representing employers in the defense of class and collective actions and single-plaintiff matters involving federal and state wage-and-hour laws, discrimination and contract-related claims. That defense-side experience gives him a valuable perspective on how employers evaluate, litigate and defend complex employment cases, insight he will now use to advocate on behalf of employees.

Senior Attorney, Alex Dahle

"Chicago is a key market in our continued national expansion," said Edwin Aiwazian, CEO of Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®. "Alex brings a unique combination of plaintiff- and defense-side employment litigation experience that strengthens our capabilities in Illinois. His perspective, depth of experience and understanding of complex wage-and-hour and class action matters make him an important addition to our team as we continue building our presence in major markets across the country."

The move also represents a return to Dahle's early legal roots. During law school and at the beginning of his career, he worked in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's litigation department and served as a law clerk at plaintiff-side wage-and-hour class action firm Thomas & Solomon. In his new role, Dahle will draw on both sides of that experience to help workers pursue fair treatment and lawful compensation.

"I'm excited to return to the work that first drew me to employment law: advocating for employees," said Dahle. "My experience representing employers in complex wage-and-hour matters gives me valuable insight that I can now put to work protecting employees and ensuring they are fairly compensated under the law."

Dahle has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America from 2024 through 2027 in Litigation – Labor and Employment; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; and Labor and Employment Law – Management.

He is admitted to practice in Illinois and New York, as well as before the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Central and Southern Districts of Illinois; the Northern, Southern and Western Districts of New York; and the Western District of Pennsylvania. Dahle earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and his bachelor's degree from Penn State University.

The expansion into Chicago represents a significant step in Lawyers for Justice's continued national growth and reinforces the firm's commitment to becoming a formidable advocate for employees in major markets across the country. By establishing a presence in Illinois, Lawyers for Justice is bringing its aggressive, employee-focused approach to one of the nation's largest and most important labor markets, giving workers throughout Chicago and across the state a powerful advocate when employers fail to follow the law.

About Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®

Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® is a nationally recognized plaintiff-side law firm focused on employment law, class actions, consumer protection, and complex litigation. Known as America's Strongest Law Firm™, the firm has recovered more than $1.5 billion for clients and continues to advocate for workers and consumers through strategic litigation and trial advocacy nationwide.

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SOURCE Lawyers for Justice, P.C.