Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® Names Ben Stone Director of Washington Litigation, Strengthening Pacific Northwest Leadership

GLENDALE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® announced that veteran employment litigator Ben Stone has joined the firm as Director of Washington Litigation, where he will lead the firm's Washington practice and support its continued expansion throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Stone brings more than 30 years of civil litigation experience, including 23 years practicing in Washington State. Throughout his career, he has focused on employment litigation, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage-and-hour disputes, and complex class actions.

Ben Stone, Esq.

Prior to joining Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®, Stone held leadership positions at both AmLaw 100 firms and regional law firms, overseeing labor and employment litigation teams throughout Washington and the Pacific Northwest. In addition to managing significant litigation matters, he helped lead attorney development, recruiting, workplace culture initiatives, and firm operations.

A graduate of Brooklyn Law School, Stone began his legal career in New York before relocating to Seattle in 2003. Since then, he has become a respected figure within Washington's employment litigation community, representing clients in high-stakes employment and wage-and-hour matters while helping build and mentor successful legal teams.

In addition to his litigation background, Stone brings extensive leadership experience from both AmLaw 100 firms and regional practices. Most recently, he served in executive leadership roles overseeing labor and employment litigation teams throughout Washington and the Pacific Northwest while helping manage approximately 40 attorneys and legal professionals.

"Building great legal teams requires long-term investment in people," said Edwin Aiwazian, CEO of Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®. "Ben's reputation as a litigator, mentor, and leader precedes him. His commitment to developing attorneys, fostering a positive workplace culture, and delivering exceptional client service aligns perfectly with our vision for growth in Washington and beyond."

Stone's leadership philosophy emphasizes mentorship, workplace culture, attorney development, and collaborative team building.

"My leadership philosophy is centered on creating a supportive environment where attorneys can grow, develop confidence, and build meaningful careers," said Stone. "I believe exceptional client service starts with exceptional teams. My goal is to help build a workplace where attorneys feel supported, challenged, and empowered to succeed while maintaining a healthy work-life balance."

The appointment represents another milestone in Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®'s national expansion strategy as the firm continues to grow across Washington, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Colorado, and California.

About Lawyers for Justice, P.C.®

Lawyers for Justice, P.C.® is a nationally recognized plaintiff-side law firm focused on employment law, class actions, consumer protection, and complex litigation. Known as America's Strongest Law Firm™, the firm has recovered more than $1.5 billion for clients and continues to advocate for employees and consumers nationwide.

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SOURCE Lawyers for Justice, P.C.