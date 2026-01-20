Lawyers for Justice, P.C. Surpasses $1.5 Billion Recovered for Individuals; Announces Strategic Multi-State Expansion for 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers for Justice, P.C. announced today that it has surpassed $1.5 billion in total recoveries for workers and consumers nationwide, marking a major milestone as the firm enters 2026 with expanded operations, new markets, and a strengthened national platform built for long-term scale.

The milestone reflects decades of advocacy across employment law, personal injury, and complex litigation and underscores the firm's ability to deliver results at scale while maintaining a client-first approach rooted in trust, transparency, and accountability. As the firm expands nationally, Lawyers for Justice continues to prioritize consistency in representation, operational rigor, and a clear standard of excellence across every market it serves.

"Every dollar recovered represents justice delivered," said Edwin Aiwazian, CEO of Lawyers for Justice, P.C. "Surpassing $1.5 billion is a testament to our team's relentless advocacy and the trust our clients place in us. As we move into 2026, we are expanding thoughtfully and building a firm designed not just to grow, but to serve clients nationwide with the same level of care, integrity, and results."

As part of its 2026 strategy, Lawyers for Justice is scaling its operations through a centralized national model that combines strong local advocacy with firmwide standards, governance, and infrastructure. This approach ensures that growth does not come at the expense of quality, culture, or client experience.

2026 Growth & Investment Highlights

• Expansion into Washington, New York, Illinois and more, extending access to high-quality legal representation

• Continued investment in partner and leadership development, strengthening the firm's bench

• Strengthened operational infrastructure and systems to support national scale

• Launch of a refreshed brand platform reinforcing trust, clarity, and consistency across markets

"Our growth has been intentional," said Aiwazian. "We've invested in the systems, processes, and people required to support national expansion while maintaining the standards our clients expect. The infrastructure is in place to grow responsibly and sustainably."

Looking ahead, Lawyers for Justice's 2026 strategy centers on responsible national expansion, deeper community impact, and continued investment in leadership, technology, and brand alignment, ensuring the firm remains trusted, accessible, and effective as it scales.

