Laxco Inc. Introduces Accuva Cellect Laser Capture Microdissection System at the Neuroscience 2023 Conference in Washington DC Booth #1110

Cutting-edge dual-laser technology delivers power and precision in one device

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laxco is proud to announce the launch of the Accuva Cellect Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) System. Our innovative system is designed to enable isolation and capture of single cells with unprecedented accuracy for improving research and analysis. Our unique dual-laser LCM system also has advanced features that allow for seamless cutting of dense tissues and large areas in a single pass.

This state-of-the-art technology enables researchers to capture and analyze individual cells from complex tissue samples, providing valuable insights into disease mechanisms and drug discovery.  Accuva Cellect delivers the power and precision needed to capture just the cells you select without damaging the rest of the sample; thereby significantly enhancing the quality of downstream analysis, data collection and improving overall research workflows and best practices.

This fully integrated LCM system is easy to use and extremely versatile, making it ideal for research applications across various fields. Whether studying cancer biology, neurodegenerative diseases, or developmental biology, Accuva Cellect is the perfect solution for your research needs.

"Our goal at Laxco is to develop and deliver new technologies and solutions that help advance the progress of genetic and scientific research. We are excited to offer this groundbreaking product to the research community and look forward to seeing the amazing discoveries resulting from its use." 

Craig Black, Sr. Vice President & General Manager

If you are interested in learning more about the Accuva Cellect Laser Capture Microdissection System and many applications for its use please visit our website www.laxcoinc.com/lcm, contact us directly at [email protected] or stop by booth #1110 November 11-15 at the Neuroscience 2023 Conference in Washington DC.

SOURCE LAXCO Inc.

