Lay-up Composites Market worth $72.87 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report "Lay-up Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites), Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Marine, Pipes, Tanks & Pressure Vessels, Electricals & Electronics, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the global Lay-up composites market is expected to reach USD 72.87 billion by 2030 from USD 47.23 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54746443

Lay-up Composites Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 47.23 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 72.87 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.3%

Lay-up Composites Market Trends & Insights:

The‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ global lay-up composites market is gradually expanding as various industries look for materials that are light, durable, and of high performance. The demand for composites in the aerospace, marine, automotive, and wind energy is rising, which is facilitated by improvements in both manual and automated lay-up processes. The increasing emphasis on fuel efficiency, eco-friendliness, and inexpensive production is anticipated to further propel the market over the next several ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌years.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a 35.4% share of the global lay-up composites market in 2024.

By fiber type, the glass fiber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period.

By resin type, the thermoplastic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lay-up Composites Market"

200 - Tables

60 - Figures

270 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54746443

The‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ global lay-up composites market is changing from conventional production to a more technology-driven and eco-friendly market. The lay-up process is now influenced by digital transformation since Industry 4.0 tools like digital twins, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics are progressively being used in composite production to obtain efficiency, quality control, and lead time reduction. Innovations in manufacturing are enhancing the accuracy of complex part manufacturing and reducing production waste and energy consumption.

The glass fiber segment is expected to dominate the lay-up composites market during the forecast period.

The glass ‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌fiber segment accounts for the largest share of the overall lay-up composites market. This is attributed to its rare mix of performance, adaptability, and industrial scalability, which goes well with the requirements of mass production and cost-sensitive applications. Its great compatibility with any resin system and availability in woven fabrics, mats, and rovings make it the perfect material for the lay-up process. Manufacturers can easily produce large and complicated composite parts without the necessity of highly specialized equipment or processing conditions.

In 2024, the thermoset resin segment accounted for the largest share of the lay-up composites market.

Thermoset‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ resins are the primary choice of materials in the lay-up composites market due to their heat-resistant, chemically-resistant, and mechanically-strong character of the cross-linked molecular structure, which is formed during the irreversible curing process of the resins. These characteristics make them especially suitable for demanding structural applications where stability over a long period of time is necessary. In contrast to thermoplastic matrices, thermosets like epoxy, polyester, and vinyl ester are initially low viscosity liquids, which can thoroughly wet the fibers and the complex shape of the mold. This enables a high fiber content and good fiber-matrix bonding with a low number of voids—features that are indispensable for structurally sound composite parts in the aerospace, marine, and industrial ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌sectors.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=54746443

The tanks & pressure vessels end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the lay-up composites market.

The tanks & pressure vessels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the overall lay-up composites market. This high growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the use of composite materials for high-pressure storage and containment applications. Composite pressure vessels can be a great choice for applications such as CNG, hydrogen storage, and industrial gas carriers since they can provide a very significant advantage (up to 60% weight reduction) over the traditional steel or aluminum tanks, corrosion resistance, and better resistance to fatigue.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global lay-up composites market.

Asia‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ Pacific is the largest market for lay-up composites. The market in the region is driven by the rapid expansion of automobile production, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia, where light materials are increasingly being used to improve fuel efficiency and meet strict environmental regulations. The region's position as a primary hub for the production of electric vehicles (EVs) has also had a similar effect on the composites market.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman International LLC. (US), and Solvay (Belgium).

Get access to the latest updates on Lay-up Composites Companies and Lay-up Composites Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:

Ammonia Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Architectural Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Activated Carbon Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Flow Meters Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Metal Matrix Composite Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets