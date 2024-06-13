Layered Duality carpet tile, non-PVC plank and tile collection brings balance to commercial spaces

SOLON, Ohio, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduced at Design Days 2024, the new Layered Duality™ collection from Tarkett brings together diverse forms, textures and colors to create a dynamic sense of unity for interior commercial spaces. Contrasting aesthetics combine with a mindful approach to materials, delivering a unique balance to any room or area.

"By embracing different perspectives, we unlock a powerful experience of commonality. ... Together, we find balance." Post this Introduced at Design Days 2024, the new Layered Duality™ collection from Tarkett brings together diverse forms, textures and colors to create a dynamic sense of unity for interior commercial spaces. Contrasting aesthetics combine with a mindful approach to materials, delivering a unique balance to any room or area. The Layered Duality collection features four soft-surface patterns, available now, and two non-PVC plank and tile patterns, which will be available this fall.

"Layered Duality encourages creative blending between elements, people, ideas, and environments," said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett's vice president of design. "By embracing different perspectives, we unlock a powerful experience of commonality and togetherness. And, together, we find balance."

The Layered Duality collection features four soft-surface patterns, available now, and two non-PVC plank and tile patterns, which will be available this fall:

Attract carpet tile highlights the simplicity and beautiful detail of contrasting elements. Available in eight colors, the subtle differences in linear and horizontal depth adds dimensionality and sophistication—creating a timeless appeal that transcends passing trends.

carpet tile highlights the simplicity and beautiful detail of contrasting elements. Available in eight colors, the subtle differences in linear and horizontal depth adds dimensionality and sophistication—creating a timeless appeal that transcends passing trends. Balancing Act™ and Balancing Accents™ carpet tiles challenge the balance of textural surface treatment to create an inspired and harmonious approach to our blended surroundings. Placed randomly throughout a space, the disparate surfaces express opposition, yet merge in harmony—creating a pleasing confluence of textural splendor. Balancing Act is available in eight colors in a loop-and-tip-sheared format—ranging from full-, half-, and quarter-tile shearing. Available in four color combinations, Balancing Accents features the same shear differentials with a linear color highlight in several tiles for an extra element of intrigue.

and carpet tiles challenge the balance of textural surface treatment to create an inspired and harmonious approach to our blended surroundings. Placed randomly throughout a space, the disparate surfaces express opposition, yet merge in harmony—creating a pleasing confluence of textural splendor. Balancing Act is available in eight colors in a loop-and-tip-sheared format—ranging from full-, half-, and quarter-tile shearing. Available in four color combinations, Balancing Accents features the same shear differentials with a linear color highlight in several tiles for an extra element of intrigue. Grounded Harmony™ features aesthetically contrasting and complementary surfaces that create visual interest as distinct textures express opposition, yet merge in harmony. An exploration of pairing and blending different yarn deniers, Grounded Harmony is available in eight soothing neutral hues and four skillfully curated colors. The result is a heavily textured aesthetic partnered with a black yarn accent that brings the entire space into focus and well-established coherence.

features aesthetically contrasting and complementary surfaces that create visual interest as distinct textures express opposition, yet merge in harmony. An exploration of pairing and blending different yarn deniers, Grounded Harmony is available in eight soothing neutral hues and four skillfully curated colors. The result is a heavily textured aesthetic partnered with a black yarn accent that brings the entire space into focus and well-established coherence. Confluent Path and Open Path non-PVC planks and tiles offer smart solutions that rival traditional LVT in performance and aesthetics. Each style offers eight color options that introduce authentically crafted patterns that stand out in comparison with traditional wood and stone graphics. With an intriguing abstract of medium-scale texture featuring hand-drawn linework, Confluent Path merges contrasting black and white lines that work together to create a cohesive visual. Open Path features small-scale dotted textural elements that seamlessly coordinate with a range of soft surface color options to create a cohesive and visually appealing space.

In line with Tarkett's holistic view of flooring design, the collection was mindfully developed to safeguard environmental and human health at every step—today and tomorrow.

The collection's soft surfaces are made using Dynex SD, a premium cationic nylon with permanent resistance against most staining agents. For even greater protection, Dynex SD is treated with Eco-Ensure, an anti-soil chemistry with a C2C Material Health Certificate™ at the Platinum level. This fluorine-free soil protection technology lowers the cost of maintenance and creates healthier spaces by promoting better indoor air quality with low-VOC emissions.

Each of the soft-surface patterns is available on Tarkett's ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology or on Flex-Aire Modular Cushion in 18" x 36" tiles. ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology is a Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver, non-PVC backing made with post-consumer recycled PVB from car windshields and architectural glass. The Omnicoat Technology layer prevents moisture, pH or previous adhesives from affecting the floor installation. Flex-Aire Modular Cushion, made with 28 to 46 percent overall recycled content, provides superior acoustic performance, appearance retention and moisture management.

Through testing, Tarkett's non-PVC resilient flooring has been proven to stack up against traditional LVT in terms of dimensional stability, impact resistance and ease of maintenance. The non-PVC planks and tiles are LBC Red List Free.

The entire Layered Duality collection is ortho-phthalate-free and is part of Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program.

View the collection at commercial.tarkett.com/layeredduality.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.