Laying the Foundation for the Revival of Christianity in Europe

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15th, Shincheonji New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus hosted a Bible seminar in Paris, France. The seminar was prepared in response to requests from pastors eager for the revival of Christianity in Europe. Around 7,000 people attended the event, including about 1,000 pastors.

Saturday's seminar is part of the 2024 Continental Word Seminar. Since the first seminar took place on April 20th in the Philippines, Shincheonji Church has given believers worldwide the chance to hear a clear explanation of the fulfillment of prophecies in Revelation.

During the main event, attendees listened to a Bible lecture delivered by Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee titled, "Testimony on Fulfilled Realities of Revelation."

"God's work is accomplished according to this Book of Revelation, the Book of Revelation that cannot be added to or subtracted from," Chairman Lee said in his lecture.

Over time, European society has become more industrialized but also more secular. The traditional focus on Christianity has given way to a rise in liberal theology, atheism and religious pluralism. The total number of Christians in Europe is expected to fall to 490 million by 2050, according to data from the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

Following the Bible seminars, however, Shincheonji Church expects to see renewed interest in the Bible and the book of Revelation in Europe.

"After this seminar, many pastors in Europe asked Shincheonji Church of Jesus how they could learn about the Book of Revelation," said a Shincheonji Church official. "In addition to preparing places and programs where they can learn, we will expand the platform where they can learn by further activating Zion Christian Mission Centers located in various European countries."

Through its Zion Christian Mission Center, which has produced over 100,000 graduates annually in recent years, Shincheonji Church explains all 22 chapters of Revelation. As of May 2024, its Mission Center has 5,614 pastors taking its free Bible course.

As of June 5th, Shincheonji Church has signed MOUs with 12,538 churches in 83 countries. Additionally, a total of 1,341 churches in 41 countries have changed their church signboards and become one with Shincheonji Church.

