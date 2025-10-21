Layne's Chicken Fingers Signs Landmark 44-Restaurant Deal, Shatters Records in Monumental Third Quarter

The Texas-based chicken finger franchise inked five new franchise agreements, representing over 55 upcoming restaurants, opened seven new units and hit a record $1.2 million systemwide sales week.

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon to be FamousTM chicken finger franchise Layne's Chicken Fingers has closed a monumental third quarter, marked by record-breaking revenue, explosive franchise growth and multiple new restaurant openings. In Q3, Layne's signed five franchise agreements, including a 44-unit deal to develop West Texas, another eight-unit deal in West Texas, a three-unit deal that marks its entry to Oregon and a 13-unit addition to its Wisconsin franchisees' already multi-unit development agreement.

"The close of the third quarter was yet another milestone that marked the strength of our growth and Layne's increasing appeal nationwide," said CEO Garrett Reed . "Sealing a landmark 44-unit deal in our home state — which means the Texas market is now 95% sold out — and expanding with existing owners in our system is a testament to the investment opportunity. Recognition by top industry publications like Nation's Restaurant News, Restaurant Business and Franchise Times further validates the strength of our brand and the hard work of our teams and franchisees."

Layne's footprint growth was supported by its operational excellence and franchisee support teams, and the results of this combination are powerful. With 14 new restaurants opened year-to-date, seven of which opened in Q3 alone, Layne's has now seen multiple occasions where two restaurants were opened on the same day.

Thanks to its careful support strategy, which ensures the scaffolding is in place before it's actually needed, this rapid growth was no problem for owners or their teams. Qualified Layne's training teams were present at each opening, helping franchisees to establish a strong foundation and start operations on the right foot.

"It's been an excellent quarter for us," said Chief Operating Officer Samir Wattar . "Opening seven exceptional restaurants was no small feat, and the fact that we were able to break systemwide revenue records shows just how incredible the demand for Layne's continues to be. And as always, we continue to look inward, celebrating milestones like our Wisconsin partners adding 13 more units to their agreement. This is the strongest validation we could ask for."

The record-shattering quarter sets a powerful precedent for Layne's trajectory. With another eight restaurants slated to open before the end of the year and a strategic focus on growth into the mountain states, Layne's is leveraging its explosive momentum to accelerate its national presence and carry the remarkable growth trajectory through 2025 and beyond.

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $451,500 to $1,050,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here .

