Lay's Launches Two Unique Creative Campaigns for FIFA World Cup 2026™

As featured in Fast Company Custom Studio, Lay's is bringing "No Lay's, No Game" to 90 markets around the world while launching "Bandwagon" to capture U.S. fandom

Lay's is an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ as the tournament returns to North America for the first time since 1994.

"No Lay's, No Game" enters its fourth year, running across nearly 90 international markets with an Epic Watch Party headlined by Alexia Putellas, Lionel Messi, Sir David Beckham, Steve Carell, and Thierry Henry. The Epic Watch Party Channel on WhatsApp has already engaged more than 10 million followers — one of Lay's largest social activations to date.

"Bandwagon," a new U.S.-specific campaign, launches in May 2026 to welcome casual soccer fans during FIFA World Cup 2026™.

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lay's is activating two major marketing campaigns for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The campaigns include the return of Lay's long-running global platform, "No Lay's, No Game," running across 90 markets and the launch of a new U.S.-specific campaign, "Bandwagon." Together, the efforts reflect how the brand is inviting passionate supporters as well as casual sports and entertainment fans to join the moment, with Lay's in hand.

In a Fast Company Custom Studio story, Jonnie Cahill, Lay's CMO of International Foods and Hernán Tantardini, chief marketing officer of Lay's U.S., discuss how they approached this unique moment as the FIFA World Cup™ returns to North America for the first time since 1994. Read the story in full here.

The Global Campaign: "No Lay's No Game" Goes Live

Unveiled in full today, "No Lay's, No Game," now in its fourth year, is headlined by an Epic Watch Party featuring Alexia Putellas, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Steve Carell, and Thierry Henry — surprising shoppers in a supermarket and inviting them to watch football together. Extending beyond the ad, Lay's has launched an Epic Watch Party Channel on WhatsApp featuring live reactions, voice notes, and behind-the-scenes moments from the five stars throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™, making it one of the brand's largest social activations to date.

The U.S. Campaign: "Bandwagon" Launches in the Coming Weeks

In the coming weeks, Lay's will introduce its new campaign, "Bandwagon," running in the US which seeks to flip the idea of the "bandwagon fan" from something seen as a negative into something fun and welcoming. The effort is designed for those who may be new to soccer without judgement. With Lay's, fandom doesn't have to be earned — it can be shared.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the game, whether you call it soccer or football, the World Cup is a shared moment — and one that's better enjoyed with Lay's, an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

SOURCE Lay's