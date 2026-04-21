As an Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™, Lay's® invites fans to experience the tournament through potato chips inspired by iconic global culinary flavors

PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the FIFA World Cup 26™ returning to North America for the first time in decades, Lay's® — the #1 potato chip brand in the world¹ and America's favorite potato chip² — is using soccer's biggest cultural moment to bring fans together through experiences rooted in global cuisine.

Key Facts:

Lay’s® Launches Limited‑Edition Globally Inspired Potato Chip Flavors for FIFA World Cup 26™

Lay's is introducing 40 limited‑edition flavors inspired by global cuisine across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 26™.

The international lineup is designed to let fans experience the FIFA World Cup 26™ through food.

Three flavors will be available in the U.S., with other flavors available in select international markets.

Lay's New Flavors in the U.S.

According to a recent Lay's survey, 70% of Americans say they bring Lay's when gathering to watch a big game or sporting event3, so these new flavors offer the perfect addition to the FIFA World Cup 26™ coming up.

In the U.S., consumers can experience a selection of limited‑edition potato chip flavors including:

Lay's Argentinian‑Style Steak with Chimichurri – Inspired by Argentine cuisine, this flavor delivers a rich, steak taste blended with cilantro, lemon, basil, bay, thyme, oregano, parsley and garlic.

Inspired by Argentine cuisine, this flavor delivers a rich, steak taste blended with cilantro, lemon, basil, bay, thyme, oregano, parsley and garlic. Lay's Brazilian‑Style Garlic Sauce – Blended with buttery garlic and creamy dairy, this flavor brings a lemon tangy kick for a savory finish inspired by Brazil's love for bold, layered tastes.

Blended with buttery garlic and creamy dairy, this flavor brings a lemon tangy kick for a savory finish inspired by Brazil's love for bold, layered tastes. Lay's Wavy French Onion Soup – Featuring a rich, aged cheddar cheese and fine herbs, this flavor offers a creamy, savory taste paired with a perfectly golden, crispy crunch.

These three limited‑edition flavors will be available in the U.S. at retailers nationwide, on TikTok Shop and snacks.com beginning in early May.

Additional Lay's Globally Inspired Flavors

Outside of the U.S., consumers in select regions can experience limited‑edition potato chips inspired by iconic, regional dishes from North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, including:

Lay's Argentinian Asado/Steak — This flavor pays tribute to Argentina's legendary beef-grilling tradition, capturing the smoky, savory essence of perfectly charred asado.

Available in Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Jamaica, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Panama, Poland, Puerto Rico, Romania, and the United States.

— This flavor pays tribute to Argentina's legendary beef-grilling tradition, capturing the smoky, savory essence of perfectly charred asado. Lay's Canadian Maple Caramel — Honoring Canada's iconic maple harvest, this flavor blends rich maple syrup notes with buttery caramel warmth and a hint of golden sweetness.

Available in Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore.

— Honoring Canada's iconic maple harvest, this flavor blends rich maple syrup notes with buttery caramel warmth and a hint of golden sweetness. Lay's English Bangers and Mash — A nod to British culinary tradition, capturing the hearty, savory flavors of a classic comfort dish.

Available in the United Kingdom and Spain.

— A nod to British culinary tradition, capturing the hearty, savory flavors of a classic comfort dish. Lay's Mexican Tacos — Inspired by Mexico's vibrant street‑food culture, blending smoky chiles, aromatic spices and layered complexity.

Available in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, and Puerto Rico.

— Inspired by Mexico's vibrant street‑food culture, blending smoky chiles, aromatic spices and layered complexity. Lay's Portuguese Chorizo and Onion — Inspired by Portuguese cuisine, this flavor combines smoky chorizo seasoning with the mellow sweetness of slow‑cooked onion, delivering a savory and aromatic profile.

Available in Portugal, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

These and other new flavors will be available at local retailers in select international markets starting in April.

Lay's U.S. & International Sweepstakes

Lay's introduced the Lay's Fan of the Match program in March— a groundbreaking initiative that recognizes real fans and gives them the opportunity of a lifetime. Through the Lay's Fan of the Match program, sweepstakes winners will receive two premium tickets, pitch‑side access at the end of the match, and a custom Lay's Fan of the Match trophy. Winners will even see themselves featured on the stadium jumbotron during halftime – a true once‑in‑a‑lifetime moment for any supporter.

A total of 104 winners will be selected throughout the tournament – one for each match. Fans in the U.S. can enter for their chance to be the Lay's Fan of the Match4, by visiting LaysFWC26.com before May 2. For those outside the U.S., fans in select countries around the world can enter by visiting nolaysnogame.com/FOTM.

As the FIFA World Cup 26™ approaches, Lay's will continue to bring fans together through food and soccer, creating shared moments around the world's biggest sporting event — on and off the pitch.

For more information, follow @lays and @lays_Football.

1: Euromonitor International Limited; Snacks 2025 edition, as per potato chips definition, retail value sales; rsp, all retail channels, 2024 data.

2: Lay's is America's #1 selling potato chip based on 2025 retail sales data from Information Resources, Inc.

3: Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of Lay's Parent Company US. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026.

4: NO PURCH. NEC. Legal res. 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ AL/NE). Void where prohibited. Ends 5/2/26. Limit 1 Entry per person per day. Subject to Rules: LaysFWC26.com

About Lay's

Lay's is America's favorite potato chip, offering flavor and a legacy that spans nearly 90 years. Since 1938, Lay's Classic has been made with potatoes, oil, and salt. Every Lay's chip begins with real potatoes grown on more than 100 farms across North America, and today, Lay's snacks are made without artificial flavors or colors. To learn more, visit www.lays.com.

SOURCE Lay's