LAZ Parking acquires California based shuttle company Professional Parking and Welcomes Ralph Caldin as new Vice President of Transportation Services

HARTFORD, Conn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking, one of the fastest growing parking and mobility companies in the United States, announced that it has acquired Professional Parking, a California based shuttle company that has over 150 employees and a fleet of over 50 shuttles. As part of this exciting new venture, LAZ is also welcoming Ralph Caldin as the new VP of Transportation Services.

Professional Parking was incorporated in March 2009, based in Signal Hill, CA. Starting out as a parking company, Professional Parking won its first shuttle bid in March 2010 in Orange, CA. After a very successful transition, the company continued its aggressive growth on the transportation side of the business. Within 3 years their portfolio included municipal accounts, universities and seasonal deals. With over 50 shuttles in its fleet, the company was providing shuttle services to more universities than any other company in LA and Orange County.

"LAZ welcomes entrepreneurs within its family and demonstrates the company's mission of creating opportunities for employees coming from smaller companies and deliver values to its clients by offering a wider range of first-class services. We are thrilled to have Ralph and the Professional Parking employees join our team. The success that Professional Parking has earned in the shuttle and transportation sector over the last ten years is inspiring and we are grateful to have their expertise as part of LAZ Parking family," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking.

Ralph Caldin, owner of Professional Parking says, "One of the reasons I decided to start my own company in 2009 was so that I could treat my employees the way I wanted them to be treated. My biggest concern was my employees and if they were going to a good place, with a people first culture. Knowing they are going to a great organization that is investing in its employees and that they would have more opportunities to grow; I decided to merge with LAZ Parking. It's exciting to be a part of a dynamic, growing and successful company with such a great reputation. I am looking forward to my new role of business development on a national scale."

About LAZ Parking LAZ Parking, founded in Hartford, CT in 1981, is one of the largest and fastest growing parking companies in the United States, operating over one million parking spaces across the country in 3,000 locations. With over 38 years of experience providing parking management and transportation and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of segments including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential building and shuttle services. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

