LAZ Parking Announces National Job Fair On September 15th In 20 Cities With 3,500 Open Positions

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking is excited to announce they will be having a national job fair across 20 cities over 15 states with 3,500 job opportunities scheduled for September 15, 2021. Founder and CEO Alan Lazowski says, "LAZ is grateful to people across the country that are interested in learning about LAZ Parking and contributing to our amazing team. We also want to thank all the job fair hosts across the country for their hard work and dedication."

Head of People & Culture at LAZ Parking, Eric Daigle, adds, "Every day that new people join our work family, we are living the first part of our mission to create opportunities for employees. This national job fair is terrific for people who are looking to find a new position with a great company. We can't wait to welcome hundreds of new LAZ Parking employees across the United States on September 15th."