LAZ Parking Announces New Electric Vehicle Charging Program to Install 500 New Charging Stations at Locations Nationwide

Company officials said that Tesla vehicles account for more than 85 percent of electric cars in use across the United States. By installing Tesla Charging, LAZ will attract Tesla drivers to its parking garages via Tesla's in-app and in-car touch screens. By hosting Tesla charging zones at current and future locations, LAZ can generate incremental revenue for clients. Residential, commercial, hotel, and retail locations are the primary focus of the initial launch.

"Providing value for our clients and customers is, and always has been, at the heart of everything we do as a company," said LAZ Chairman and CEO Alan Lazowski. "This initiative recognizes the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market and positions our clients to meet the fast-growing demand for charging stations. At the same time, it provides clients with a way to implement these upgrades at a significantly reduced cost while benefitting from the revenue generated from the use of chargers."

Tesla is rolling out a pay-for-use charge network throughout LAZ locations. Rates will be competitive and comparable to other Tesla chargers in each area.

"The EV market is growing exponentially, and our customers will need more and more charging," Lazowski said. "As LAZ expands its Proximity on Demand Services (PODS), it is imperative that we enable EV charging transactions within our parking facilities for our customers and clients."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking, founded in Hartford, CT, in 1981, is one of the largest and fastest-growing parking companies in the United States, operating over 1.2 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,128 locations in 32 states and 438 cities. With four decades of experience providing parking management, transportation, and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of market segments, including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential buildings, and shuttle services. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

