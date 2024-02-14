LAZ PARKING WINS CONTRACT TO MANAGE VALET PARKING SERVICES AT MAJOR ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTER

LAZ will manage parking services at six valet kiosks across the hospital's campus

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking, the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the contract to manage valet parking services at Duke University Hospital, a full-service tertiary and quaternary care hospital ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Under the agreement with Duke University Health System, LAZ will manage parking services at six valet kiosks across the hospital campus in Durham, North Carolina.

"Valet parking services are the bedrock on which LAZ Parking is built and the catalyst for our growth and expansion in the more than forty years since," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of LAZ Parking. "We are thrilled to be selected by Duke Health to provide these services at Duke University Hospital, and honored by the acknowledgement this contract represents of our exceptional service to customers and clients."

The contract is the latest in LAZ's growing Healthcare Services portfolio. LAZ partners with healthcare clients to create a seamless patient and guest experience and offers extensive expertise in optimizing technology to reduce costs. Other major medical centers with which LAZ Healthcare Services has partnered include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Hartford Healthcare, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Kaiser Permanente, Rutgers Health, UC San Diego Health System, and University Hospitals Cleveland. In addition to valet services, LAZ Healthcare Services offers parking management, shuttle services, ambassadors and greeters, wheelchair transport, patient ride service, and innovative technology solutions. "We are thrilled to welcome Duke University Health System to the growing family of LAZ Healthcare Services clients," said Stephanie Barnes, Vice President of Healthcare Services for LAZ. "We are excited about this partnership and look forward to providing a best-in-class arrival and departure experience to Duke University Hospital patients and visitors for many years to come."

Duke University Hospital is consistently rated one of the best hospitals in the U.S., ranking nationally in 11 adult specialties in 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. It is rated first in North Carolina and the Raleigh-Durham area. The hospital is one of three under the Duke University Health System umbrella. It has 1,048 inpatients beds and offers comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic facilities, including a regional emergency/trauma center; a major surgery suite with 51 operating rooms; an endo-surgery center; an ambulatory surgery center with nine operating rooms and an extensive diagnostic and interventional radiology area.

"We are honored to have been selected by Duke University Health System to provide valet parking services at one of the best hospitals in the United States," said Janna Sullivan, Regional Vice President, North and South Carolina. "We anticipate a great partnership with this new client and look forward to making parking as pleasant and stress-free as possible for hospital patients and visitors."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.4 million parking spaces in over 4,250 locations in 42 states and 463 cities in the U.S. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our national network of parking facilities to offer cutting edge, tech-enabled solutions, that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

