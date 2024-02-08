LAZ Wins Contract to Manage Parking Services at Denver International Airport

The five-year agreement, in partnership with Nationwide Parking Services, adds the largest airport parking operation in North America to LAZ's growing list of airport clients nationwide

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking, the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a five-year contract, in partnership with Nationwide Parking Services, to manage parking services at Denver International Airport (DEN). The management services agreement encompasses two parking garages and seven surface lots with a total of 50,000 spaces, making DEN the largest airport parking operation in North America, in terms of revenue and parking spaces.

"Being selected to manage an airport parking operation of this size and scope is an acknowledgement of our reputation in the parking industry and the hard work members of our LAZ team, at all levels, do every day," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of LAZ Parking. "We are excited about this partnership with Nationwide Parking Services, because we know they take as much pride as LAZ does in delivering best-in-class service to clients and customers."

Under the agreement, which has two, one-year renewal options, LAZ oversees year round, 24/7 parking operations, providing services that include revenue collection and reporting, traffic control, and courtesy emergency vehicle services, such as jump starts, lock-outs, and air for tires.

Nationwide Parking Services provides parking and mobility management, operations, technology consulting and installation, shuttle transportation, and event parking throughout the public and private sectors. The Denver-based company manages surface lots in downtown Denver, Littleton, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and partners with national operators such as LAZ for a variety of ventures. It has provided services at DEN for almost 30 years and also serves Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Oakland International Airport (OAK), John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), and Dallas Love Field (DAL).

"I cannot think of a better partner in this venture than Nationwide," said Kendra Petty, LAZ Executive Vice President, Airports. "As a locally-owned business, they know the region well and have decades of experience serving DEN and the Greater Denver and Colorado markets."

Since it opened in Feb. 1995, DEN has become one of the busiest airports in the world. In 2022, over 69 million passengers traveled through airport, which generates about $36.4 billion for the region annually and is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado.

DEN operates on 53 square miles (34,000 acres, or 137.8 square kilometers) of land, an area twice the size of Manhattan, and larger than the city boundaries of Boston, Miami or San Francisco. In relation to other airports, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles International and Dallas Fort Worth could collectively fit into DEN's expansive property.

"Being able to partner with DEN and the City of Denver is a tremendous honor for LAZ and our Colorado team," said Todd Rosen, Regional Vice President for Colorado, North Dakota, and Minnesota. "We are thrilled to help move the parking experience at DEN forward in the coming years."

"We are so proud to partner with the airport and the City of Denver to continue to improve the parking experience at DEN for all employees and passengers," added LAZ Regional Vice President Max Fuller.

DEN is the latest in a growing number of airport clients across the United States, for which LAZ Parking provides full service solutions inside and outside the terminal. LAZ Airport Services focuses on maximizing annual operating revenues and minimizing costs, while providing premium customer service to airport visitors and passengers. Their full scope of services includes parking management, shuttle bus transportation, valet parking services, 24/7 customer care call center, ground transportation & curbside management, business intelligence, data analytics, and more.

The partnership with LAZ marks an exciting new chapter for her company, said Angela Clark, President and owner of Nationwide.

"Having grown up in Denver and seen the transformation of the airport from Stapleton to DIA and now DEN, I take immense pride in carrying on my father's vision and legacy through our local, family-owned company," Clark said. "The combined capabilities of Nationwide and LAZ position us as a formidable team. We are eager to elevate the parking at DEN to be the finest in the country, because that's what Denver deserves."

About LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.4 million parking spaces in over 4,250 locations in 42 states and 460 cities in the U.S. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our national network of parking facilities to offer cutting edge, tech-enabled solutions, that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

