Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 per Share

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 20, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 9, 2026.

