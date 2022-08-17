Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca's new book "Los Motivos del Lobo" is an engrossing fiction about a man's wicked revenge and its dire consequences.

Recent release "Los Motivos del Lobo" from Page Publishing author Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca is a dark story that presents a man's calamitous actions after the untimely passing of his wife.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca, a Cuban native, has completed his new book "Los Motivos del Lobo": a gripping tale that contains heavy topics such as suicide and mental illness. The main character's grief pushed him to the edge, losing his capability to think rationally. The pain of losing his loved one urged him to commit brutal acts against mankind. It's an unfortunate story of a man whose agony and anger led him to the path of self-destruction.

Los Motivos del Lobo

García Fonseca shares, "The title of the book is based on the poetry of the Nicaraguan writer Rubén Darío.

In this novel, the protagonist René Medina Castillo has to resist the injustice of a racist lieutenant and a woman driven by lust. René Medina is removed from his military rank and expelled from the Navy. So Medina's wife commits suicide out of grief at what the press writes about her husband's case.

The immense pain drives Medina to madness, to such an extent that he thinks he sees his wife in his dreams; and that she demands revenge. This schizophrenic situation leads Medina to carry out two terrorist acts, two criminal acts; to avenge the death of his wife.

The novel runs in the United States, The Bahamas and Puerto Rico. In the end, René Medina decides to commit suicide, and with his death pay his ruthless revenge. This novel is totally fictional, because nothing like that can slightly touch reality."

Published by Page Publishing, Lázaro Felipe García Fonseca's immersive tale explores the devastating consequences of acting out on rage and vengeance.

This suspenseful read is worth a person's time.

