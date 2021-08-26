Lazer Spot and Orange EV Announce Multi-Year Deal to Deploy More Than 25 Electric Yard Trucks

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the leader in innovative, heavy duty electric vehicle (EV) solutions that are commercially available today, has announced a multi-year agreement with Georgia-based Lazer Spot, Inc. to manufacture and deliver more than 25 EV trucks in 2021 and 2022.

Orange EV is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy duty electric vehicle solutions that are proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Lazer Spot is the industry leader in third party yard management services, providing mission-critical spotting services and local shuttles for its valued customers, as well as gate personnel staffing, trailer rentals, and computerized yard management systems and training.

Lazer Spot, the largest yard management firm in the U.S., sought a mature EV partner that could deliver a fleet of zero emission EV yard trucks that could be immediately put to work. Orange EV's leadership in this market segment complements Lazer Spot's commitment to innovation in the yard management industry and the drive of both organizations to provide their customers superior solutions around performance, service, cost, and support of sustainability goals.

The Lazer Spot agreement is a declaration that the future of the yard truck is electric. The company committed to a long-term supply agreement with Orange EV because its trucks have proven to be the best in the industry. Lazer Spot has had Orange EV trucks in service for multiple years with great success, according to Orange EV.

"Orange EV is clearly the industry leader for electric yard truck innovations. They invented and manufactured the first one. Our past successful experience with them allows Lazer Spot to stay ahead and ensure we're utilizing proven technology and receiving the best-performing and most reliable electric yard trucks available today," said Lazer Spot CEO Adam Newsome.

Lazer Spot is prepared to eliminate diesel emissions in a way that also helps its customers' bottom lines. Electric yard trucks are the perfect application of EVs because they:

Travel short distances - Electric terminal trucks do not have to travel long distances before they reach a charging station. Both are located within the yard.

Reduce costs – The trucks deliver lower total cost of ownership due to reduced costs for fuel, maintenance and repair, plus soft dollar savings from liability/work comp, safety, health care, etc.

Are more reliable than diesel – EVs offer increased uptime and no more headaches from dealing with unreliable and costly diesel emissions control systems.

Produce zero emissions – EVs are better for health and the environment. Driver retention and satisfaction are increased, and absenteeism is reduced.

"Orange EV is proud to provide Lazer Spot with clean solutions that are good for the bottom line," said Orange EV CEO Wayne Mathisen. "While other EV trucks are early-stage, Orange EV has a proven track record, delivering trucks that are both environmentally and economically sustainable, with demonstrated lower total cost of ownership."

Based on Orange EV's data and customer case studies from its first 6 years of deployment, its customers are benefitting from more than a 75% reduction in downtime versus diesel yard trucks, and as much as an 80% reduction in maintenance and repair costs. Plus, using electricity instead of diesel is saving about 90% in fuel-related costs.

Orange EV expects the next round of trucks to be delivered to Lazer Spot starting in Q4 2021.

About Orange EV



Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy duty electric vehicle solutions that are proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24×7 shift schedules while eliminating diesel fuel and emissions. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the first manufacturer offering 100% electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and re-ordered into trailer and container handling operations. Orange EV's commercially deployed trucks, chosen by more than 90 fleets across 19 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, are approaching 1 million hours of duty and 3 million miles of operation. For more information: www.orangeev.com.

About Lazer Spot, Inc.



Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Lazer Spot is the industry leader in third party yard management services, providing mission-critical spotting services and local shuttles for its valued customers, as well as gate personnel staffing, trailer rentals, and computerized yard management systems and training. Contact Lazer Spot at (888) 886-6851 or visit their website at LazerSpot.com.

