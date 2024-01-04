LAZYDAYS NAMES AMBER DILLARD VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) has named Amber Dillard to the position of Vice President, Operations, effective immediately. Amber will continue to report to John North, Lazydays CEO.

Amber's tenure with the organization began in 2011, reflecting over a decade of commitment and service to the company. Amber started her career with Lazydays in accounting, but subsequently pivoted to the supply chain team where she became directly involved in operations. Since then, she has continued to assume roles of increasing responsibility, including vehicle purchasing and inventory management, partnering with OEMs to further relationships and supporting the General Managers across all dealership operations. In her new role, Amber will continue to work closely with the General Managers to drive operational performance and expand Lazydays' network of stores.

Prior to joining Lazydays, Amber worked in public and non-profit accounting, with an emphasis in Internal Audit. Amber sits on the board of the Lazydays Employee Foundation, which is dedicated to contributing to at risk children in the communities we serve. She holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Florida State University, and furthered her education at the University of South Florida. Additionally, Amber was named to the inaugural class of the RVIA 40 under 40 award winners in 2017.

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since its inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Its commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families, who rely on Lazydays for all their RV needs.

With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, Lazydays is growing its network through both acquisitions and new builds. Its wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you are a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, Lazydays' dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

