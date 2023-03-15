LB Water Announces New Board Members

SELINSGROVE, Pa., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Water, a regional leader in water, wastewater, and stormwater solutions, has announced that Tim Apple and Malena Moore Gittler will join the company's Board of Directors. With these appointments, the Board will comprise seven directors.

Currently working for Contrast, a regional provider of communication and IT solutions and services, Tim has an extensive background in business. With a BA in Management/Marketing, he built a career in sales at Butter-Krust Baking Company, was the Zone Vice President for Sara Lee Corporation, and was Director of Sales for Bimbo Bakeries USA. He also serves on the Boards of Northumberland National Bank and Evangelical Community Hospital and is a Church Council member for Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, PA.

"LB Waters knows waterworks inside and out and has strong relationships with some of the top waterworks manufacturers," Tim said. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to share any insights I have that can help the company continue to thrive."

Malena is a Senior Instructional Designer with Penn State's World Campus Learning Design. With an MS and Ph.D. in Instructional Systems and a BS in Business Administration, she has worked as a workplace learning and instructional design consultant to address the training and learning needs of corporations, the federal government, and higher education institutions for the past decade. Malena worked briefly with LB Water to establish a foundation for a new training program.

"I love creating learning experiences that help people develop skills and gain knowledge that enables them to grow in their careers," Malena stated. "The hard work and integrity everyone at LB Water demonstrates are impressive. Their attention to human capital has contributed to their success, and I look forward to advising them on these and other issues in their next chapter of growth."

About LB Water: LB Water is a solutions-based provider of waterworks infrastructure products to cities, counties, municipalities, private water and sewer authorities, and contractors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its products include water infrastructure, water-metering technologies, sanitary and storm sewer systems, specialty products, and environmental solutions. It is a 100-percent employee-owned organization. Founded in 1970 by Lehman B. Mengel, the company employs 225+ people at 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Visit www.lbh2o.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Ben Reichley

570-238-4669

[email protected]

SOURCE LB Water