LB Water Showcases Innovations in Subsurface Waterworks Infrastructure at the PA-AWWA Conference

LANCASTER, Pa., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Water, along with affiliated companies 540 Technologies and S3 Stormwater Solution Source, LLC, will participate in the upcoming 76th annual Pennsylvania American Water Works Association (PA-AWWA) Conference and Exhibition (May 13-15, 2024) in Lancaster, PA. The company plans to highlight its product lines and knowledge at Exhibition Booths 41 & 42 and presentations on building efficient distribution systems and addressing water loss.

LB Water's session, titled "Building a Distribution System" (Tuesday, May 13th, 8:30 -11:30 am), will offer invaluable insights for water system operators. Attendees will learn about technological advancements that streamline installation, use, and service within subsurface waterworks infrastructures.

Additionally, 540 Technologies will present "Active Water Loss via Cellular Technology" on Wednesday, May 14th at 3:00 pm, exploring advanced methods for managing non-revenue water.

"LB Water and our affiliated companies are committed to supporting the waterworks industry," says Ben Reichley, Manager, Public Relations at LB Water and Vice Chair of PA-AWWA. "Through our presentations at conferences at PA-AWWA, along with our active involvement in industry associations, we demonstrate our dedication to innovation and the advancement of the sector."

LB Water's participation in the conference underscores its position as an industry leader dedicated to providing comprehensive waterworks and infrastructure solutions.

About LB Water

LB Water is a solutions-based provider of waterworks infrastructure products to cities, counties, municipalities, private water and sewer authorities, and contractors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its products include water infrastructure, water-metering technologies, sanitary and storm sewer systems, specialty products, and environmental solutions. It is a 100-percent employee-owned organization. Founded in 1970 by Lehman B. Mengel, the company employs 225+ people at 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. Visit www.lbh2o.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Ben Reichley

570.374.2355

[email protected]

SOURCE LB Water