LBA Hospitality Opens the Renaissance Hotel in Historic Downtown St. Augustine

Positioned on the Atlantic coast of northeastern Florida, St. Augustine is the oldest continually inhabited city in the United States. As the newest hotel in the oldest city, the Renaissance St. Augustine was thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with the architecture of the neighborhood landmarks and buildings. The hotel is located in the heart of the historic Ancient City District and is easily accessible to Jacksonville International Airport, Daytona Beach International Airport, Old Town Trolley Tours, St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, San Sebastian Winery, Castillo de San Marcos, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, and numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

"The city of St. Augustine has always been steeped in a rich hospitality tradition dating back to the early 1800s," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "We hope to carry on this tradition with this completely one-of-a-kind destination."

The three-story hotel features 89 guestrooms and suites that are classically styled with a touch of whimsy featuring magnificent balconies and verandas with impressive uptown city views. In each room, guests will enjoy premium bedding, shoreline-inspired furnishings, and many more modern amenities, including the ability to stream Netflix, HBO Max, and YouTube on in-room HDTVs.

Alongside the hotel, guests and locals alike will enjoy the Castillo Craft Bar + Kitchen, a full-service restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and room service. Showcasing a menu of refined comfort cuisine and craft beverages, the menu crafts dishes utilizing sustainable local farms to create a positive impact on its environmental footprint. The beverage selection includes refreshing wines that are seasonably based, small-batch bourbons, unique whiskeys, organic craft beverages, and garden-to-glass cocktails with a modern twist on southern classics.

The hotel features 4,462-square-feet of versatile event space with abundant natural light, verandas, and uptown city views. The San Marco Ballroom, with a seating capacity of 446 people, is the perfect venue for weddings, banquets, galas, and more. Additionally, Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown Hotel provides skilled and certified planners to coordinate and personalize every event from start to finish. Other hotel amenities include a grand staircase in the lobby, an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Embracing the brand's positioning of celebrating the spirit of the neighborhood through unexpected experiences, the hotel's Navigator will help guests connect to the local area with handpicked discoveries not found in guidebooks.

For more information on the Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown Hotel or to make reservations, please call 904-824-4457 or visit www.renaissancestaugustine.com.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Renaissance Hotels

With over 170 hotels in nearly 40 countries around the world, Renaissance Hotels has hit its stride with the strongest hotel portfolio in its 40 year history, doubling down on its commitment to design with dramatic renovations and dynamic global growth on the horizon. Around the world, Renaissance Hotels connects travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through its unexpected design, entertaining evening bar rituals and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Stay connected with Renaissance Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and twitter @RenHotels. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

