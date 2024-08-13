LBB Specialties Expands into Puerto Rico and Latin America to Serve Growing Life Sciences Market

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leading North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, today announced its strategic expansion into the Puerto Rico and Latin America Life Sciences markets. This move underscores LBB Specialties' commitment to supporting innovation across the life sciences industry and supporting growth in local economies.

To support this expansion, LBB Specialties has appointed industry veteran Albit Negron as Business Development Director, Life Sciences for the region. With a proven track record in the industry and a deep understanding of the Puerto Rico and Latin American markets, Negron will be instrumental in leading business development efforts and fostering strong customer relationships.

"We are excited to enter the Puerto Rico and Latin America markets at a time of rapid growth in the life sciences sector, said Seth Burns, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences at LBB Specialties. "Our expansion aligns with our strategic growth plans as well as our commitment to providing customers with the essential ingredients and expertise they need to succeed."

LBB Specialties will leverage its extensive product portfolio, industry knowledge, and strong supply chain to deliver exceptional value to pharmaceutical, biologics, and medical device companies in the region. By combining local market expertise with LBB Specialties' global resources, the company aims to accelerate innovation and support the development of life-saving products.

"I am thrilled to join LBB Specialties and contribute to its expansion in Puerto Rico and Latin America," said Negron. "The region offers immense potential, and I am confident that LBBS' commitment to customer satisfaction and technical expertise will position us as a valuable partner to the life sciences community."

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

