LBC Credit Partners Expands Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support Investment in Arizona Shower Doors, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, announced an increase in the DreamLine senior secured credit facilities to support an investment in Arizona Shower Doors, LLC ("Arizona"). DreamLine is a portfolio company of MPE Partners.

DreamLine and Arizona will partner to form a technology-driven leader with an extensive portfolio of over 10,000 products with endless possibilities for customers across the entire glass shower door and enclosure market

LBC served as Lead Lender for the senior secured credit facilities.

Headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, DreamLine is a market leading, technology-driven designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium shower products including frameless glass shower doors, shower enclosures, tub doors and acrylic shower bases. DreamLine offers over 5,000 products across over 60 models including top selling frameless shower doors.

Arizona is a market leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of custom glass shower doors and enclosures. Arizona has built an outstanding reputation in product quality and service over 32 years of experience providing customers with endless possibilities of custom products. Arizona services customers from a national distribution network with locations in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Illinois and Florida and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

MPE Partners seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, and Boston, Massachusetts, MPE Partners invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $5-$20 million. MPE Partners has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and industrial services.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $6.4 billion to over 228 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com. Information as of June 30, 2019.

