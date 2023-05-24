LBI Limited to Host Open House Event at Its Collector Car Showroom in Pontiac, MI

LBI Limited

24 May, 2023

PONTIAC, Mich., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBI Limited, leaders in the private sales of vintage and collectible vehicles, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Open House event at its showroom located at 58 W Huron Street in Pontiac, Michigan 48342. The event will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and promises to be an exciting experience for collectors, car aficionados, and anyone with a passion for exquisite automobiles.

LBI Limited's Collector Car Showroom in Pontiac, MI
LBI Limited's Showroom in Pontiac, MI is hosting an open house event where all are welcome to see their eclectic array of collector car available for sale.
During the Open House, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of rare and collectible classic vehicles while socializing with like minded individuals. LBI Limited specializes in the sales, brokerage, and collection management of exceptional automobiles, ranging from pre-war examples to modern super-cars. The event will provide a unique chance for attendees to get up close and personal with the vehicles in LBI Limited's inventory. Some of the vehicles on display will include a LeMans-Winning Chrysler Viper GTS-R and a 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV amongst an eclectic mix of vehicles from every era. 

"We are excited to open our doors to the local car community and share a closer look at some of the unique and interesting cars we have on offer," said Keith Koscak, Partner at LBI Limited. "Our Open House is going to be an excellent way to connect with other automotive enthusiasts in the Detroit Metro area while allowing people to see first hand some vehicles that they may have never seen before. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our facility, showcasing our exceptional vehicles, and connecting with fellow car lovers."

The LBI Limited Open House event at 58 West Huron Street in Pontiac, Michigan, promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. Whether you are a lifelong car aficionado, an aspiring collector, or simply intrigued by automotive history, this event is not to be missed. There will be refreshments provided on site as well as parking available in the lot next to their facility. Driving your collector car to the event is encouraged!

For more information about the Open House event and to RSVP, please visit https://fb.me/e/4tgJ2NDoM 

About LBI Limited:

LBI Limited is a leader in the private sales of vintage and collectible vehicles with two showrooms in Pontiac, Michigan and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. LBI Limited specialize in the sales, brokerage, and collection management of exceptional examples across the collector vehicle spectrum.

