LBM Journal Names Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. Dealer of the Year

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBM Journal, a leading lumber and building-materials industry publication, recently named Spahn & Rose its Dealer of the Year among companies with $100 million–plus in annual sales.

The award recognizes companies that continually find better ways to serve their customers, epitomize entrepreneurial spirit, have leadership that excels at identifying underserved or emerging markets and constantly works to grow and improve their business.

Spahn & Rose Dubuque, Iowa, location. Dave Davis, CEO Spahn & Rose on cover of LBM Journal as part of Dealer of the Year recognition.

"We are humbled and honored to receive this type of national recognition," says Dave Davis, President and CEO of the Dubuque, Iowa–based Spahn & Rose. "This honor is a credit to every Spahn & Rose employee, from the lumberyard associates who interact with customers every day to the General Office staff who constantly look for new and innovative directions for the company."

Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest with a General Office in Dubuque, a distribution facility in Independence, Iowa, and 24 lumberyards throughout eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, southern Wisconsin and in Marietta, Georgia.

LBM Journal announced the Dealer of the Year in its January 2022 issue, noting Spahn & Rose's strong team of executives and their ability to implement data-based decisions to grow the business, having expanded operations into Wisconsin and Georgia.

In addition to data-driven decision making, the journal cited Spahn & Rose's strong online and social media presence and reliance on customer feedback as reasons for the recognition.

"The loyalty customers have with us is based not only on how we treat them, but how we communicate with them," Davis says. "We continually strive to learn from our customers and respond by adding new building-material offerings or services."

According to LBM Journal, the company's entrepreneurial spirit was established when C.J. Spahn and G.D. Rose, just 32 and 25 years old, respectively, founded their namesake business 117 years ago. Throughout its existence, Spahn & Rose has remained dedicated to its core clientele: contractors, builders and remodelers, who make up around 90 percent of its customer base.

Davis is the eighth person to run Spahn & Rose since its founding in 1904, and just the second from outside a founder's family. Spahn & Rose employs 325 team members, and during the past three years has logged record sales. It continues to look for opportunities to expand.

The company is open to strategic and opportunistic growth, and will continue to expand through acquisition, as well as by increasing customer share and business segments, Davis says.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest. Spahn & Rose currently operates 24 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Georgia. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose helps builders, contractors and homeowners buy easier and build better.

Press Contact

Jacque Arensdorf

Director of Marketing

563.582.3606 x1007

[email protected]

SOURCE Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.