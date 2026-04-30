LCA Investigation Exposes Cruel and Systemic Primate Research at York University

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Last Chance for Animals (LCA) has released an undercover investigation documenting the cruel treatment of nine rhesus macaques used in neuroscience research at York University in Toronto. This marks the first-ever undercover investigation released by an animal rights group into animal research at a Canadian university.

Rhesus macaque, Mini-Sass, sitting in a cage at York University, Toronto (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals)

Over a nine-month period, from August 2024 to May 2025, an LCA investigator worked in the Behavioral Sciences Building at York University as a Laboratory Animal Attendant, caring for the macaques while documenting their deplorable conditions. The findings of this investigation were reported by the Investigative Journalism Bureau on April 30.

The undercover footage, filmed at York's Behavioral Sciences Building, documented:

Macaques living in small, barren cages who are unable to exhibit natural behaviors.

Macaques with visible cranial implants, some of which were encrusted with blood. One of the macaques picked at his implant and pulled it out.

Most of the macaques were socially isolated, and almost all exhibited stereotypic behavior.

All macaques wore restraint collars; some had trouble swallowing.

Most of the macaques were on water control; one macaque drank his own urine.

LCA has filed a complaint against York University with the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC). Based on the investigative findings, LCA believes that York University has violated several guidelines for the care of non-human primates.

Despite York University's claim that the complaint's allegations "do not accurately reflect the context or the standards of animal care at York," the footage makes clear what really happened.

"Macaques, who are some of the most highly intelligent and complex animals in the world, are routinely subjected to cruel neuroscience experiments by the animal research industry," said Chris DeRose, President and Founder of LCA. "York University can attempt to downplay or deny these findings, but the images and footage clearly speak for themselves. The public can now plainly see the suffering these animals endure. No statement can take away that reality."

Last Chance for Animals is calling on York University to end primate research, surrender the nine macaques to a sanctuary, and prioritize the use and funding of non-animal methodologies.

Last Chance for Animals has launched a new website with powerful video footage, key information, and tools for the public to take action against York University's macaque research.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://lcanimal.org

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals