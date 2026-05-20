LCA's Sci-Fi Thriller This Is Not An Ad Launches Real-World Ad Campaign Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Angelenos may be doing a double take this month as a disturbing advertisement has begun appearing across Los Angeles on a giant billboard containing images that reveal unsettling imagery beneath familiar consumer ads like makeup and fashion.

Sierra McCormick stars in "This Is Not An Ad." (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals)

The campaign accompanies the release of This Is Not An Ad, a psychological thriller written and directed by Dustin Brown and produced by Last Chance for Animals (LCA). Since its release, the short film has generated more than 800,000 views on YouTube and over 16 million views across Instagram, sparking conversation online for its surreal visuals and commentary on consumer culture.

The film recently premiered at the Santa Monica Film Festival at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Hollywood and was just awarded a Gold Telly Award for Social Impact.

Starring Sierra McCormick ("American Horror Story"), the chilling short film follows a fast-food cook whose grip on reality begins to fracture as disturbing visions occur. Advertisements become distorted, causing confusion about what is hallucination and what is real life.

Inspired by LCA's real undercover investigations, the film blends psychological horror, science fiction, and social commentary to examine the hidden realities behind what we eat, wear, and use.

Director Dustin Brown says the film grew out of the contradiction between modern branding and what it's designed to conceal.

"When branding becomes ubiquitous, the ad disappears, and we're left with the false reality it creates," Brown said. "I hope the film unsettles, lingers, and encourages audiences to peel back that false reality. Meaningful change begins with the act of seeing clearly."

LCA president and founder Chris DeRose praised the film for making a difficult animal welfare issue accessible to wider audiences.

"Storytelling like this has the power to go beyond preaching to the choir, reaching new audiences and revealing the often-hidden reality of animal suffering," said DeRose. "It opens the door for audiences to think more deeply about issues they may otherwise avoid."

This Is Not An Ad is now available to watch online. http://www.ThisIsNotAnAd.org/

ABOUT DUSTIN BROWN:

Dustin Brown is a Filmmaker passionate about telling character-driven, socially conscious stories. His work has been recognized at Cannes, BAFTA, Clermont-Ferrand, and supported by Film Independent, Kodak, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. He is a graduate of the American Film Institute Directing Program.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. https://www.lcanimal.org/

FILM INFORMATION

Title: This Is Not An Ad Runtime: 4 minutes

Written & Directed by: Dustin

Brown Starring: Sierra McCormick

Producer: Daniel Leighton

Executive Producer: Cindy Beal

Cinematographer: Mark Mannschreck

Production Designer: Clarisa Garcia-Fresco

Composer: Panu Aaltio

Produced by: Last Chance for Animals

Press stills, trailer, and campaign artwork are available upon request.

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals