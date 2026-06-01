Robbins LLP Urges CVLT Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Commvault Systems, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Commvault is a data protection company.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? April 29, 2025 – January 26, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Misled Investors Regarding its Annualized Recurring Revenue Growth

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants created the false impression that Commvault's annualized recurring revenue (ARR) growth would remain steady throughout fiscal year 2026. Plaintiff alleges that Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Commvault's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Plaintiff then alleges that the truth was revealed on January 27, 2026, when Commvault published third quarter 2026 fiscal results, which included ARR growth below the guidance provided by the Company. Commvault reported ARR growth for the third quarter 2026 was $39 million, which fell short of the $45 million projection provided. On this news, the price of Commvault's common stock declined from a closing price of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, to $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026, a decline of over 31% in a single day.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Commvault Systems, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by July 17, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP