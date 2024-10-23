LCMC Health Sees $500K in Labor Savings with ShiftMed's On-Demand Workforce Technology

Innovative Solution Boosts Recruitment Efforts and Reduces Costs by $300 per Shift at LCMC's West Jefferson Medical Center

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , a leader in On Demand workforce technology, announced its successful partnership with New Orleans-based LCMC Health, resulting in over $500,000 in labor cost savings at West Jefferson Medical Center since January 2024. By leveraging ShiftMed's platform, the hospital saved over $500,000 through streamlined labor management and reduced reliance on costly travel nursing agencies.

Through ShiftMed's extensive network of credentialed healthcare professionals (HCPs), LCMC built an internal float pool of on-demand workers to support its staff. Since the platform's implementation, local nurses have been empowered to pick up per diem shifts at LCMC, giving them full control over their schedules. On average, ShiftMed nurses fill five shifts per month at LCMC, with 18% successfully transitioning to full-time employment, allowing the hospital to save on high onboarding and credentialing costs.

ShiftMed's technology also enabled LCMC to minimize the use of expensive travel nurse contracts, reducing labor costs by $300 per shift even during periods of low patient census. The platform's integration with West Jefferson Medical Center's existing HR and scheduling systems allowed the hospital to optimize staffing and provide a real-time view of workforce expenses, enabling more efficient labor management.

"Utilizing on-demand labor has enabled us to build a flexible, local workforce while cutting costs and improving nurse engagement," said Monica Bologna, CNO at West Jefferson Medical Center. "We've been able to not only reduce our reliance on travel nurses but also recruit on-demand nurses into full-time positions without paying buyout fees. This has helped us provide better care for our patients while minimizing costs."

"At ShiftMed, we are committed to helping health systems reduce costs while maintaining workforce flexibility," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "Our platform has allowed LCMC to manage labor costs efficiently, enhance nurse retention, and streamline the recruitment process, ensuring consistent care coverage and improved staff satisfaction."

