LCPtracker Accelerates Growth with Opening of Newly Expanded Michigan Office

ORANGE, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., the industry's leading provider for prevailing wage and construction site compliance, announced today the opening of a newly expanded office facility in Holly, Michigan. This new location strengthens the software provider's presence in the mid-west and eastern regions of the U.S. and provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth.

"We are excited for this next phase of our journey," said Mark Douglas, President and CEO of LCPtracker. "This new office will provide us with the room we need to expand our operations and more efficiently deliver our brand promise of fanatical support to clients on both coasts."

To celebrate the opening of this new office, LCPtracker is holding a 'Ribbon-Cutting' ceremony on July 10, 2019 at 4:30 pm. For more information about this event, please contact Sabrina Alcobendas at LCPtracker, (714) 669-0052 or salcobendas@lcptracker.com.

About LCPtracker.

LCPtracker is the leading software solution for construction site compliance management, certified payroll, and workforce reporting. LCPtracker's Software as a Service (SaaS) technology allows agencies and prime contractors working on construction projects to streamline the collection of Certified Payroll Reports, employee demographics, and related labor compliance documentation by allowing subcontractors to electronically submit all required information. LCPtracker's exclusive validation engine, advanced compliance tools, and comprehensive reporting assist clients in ensuring full compliance with prevailing wage and workforce requirements. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit their website at http://lcptracker.com.

Connect with LCPtracker:

MEDIA CONTACT: Sabrina Alcobendas

LCPtracker, Inc.

salcobendas@lcptracker.com

(714) 669-0052

SOURCE LCPtracker, Inc.

