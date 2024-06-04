LCPtracker Appoints New Member Amanda Hesse to Its Board of Directors

ORANGE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., an industry leading provider of prevailing wage and construction workforce reporting solutions, today announced the appointment of Amanda Hesse, Chief Revenue Office of LCPtracker, to its Board of Directors. Hesse brings an immense amount of experience and will play a pivotal role in enhancing the board's governance practices and shaping the company's strategic direction.

During her 14-year tenure at LCPtracker, Hesse advanced through various roles and has cultivated a deep understanding of the prevailing wage compliance industry. As an Account Manager, Hesse was credited for the company's strategic expansion in the east coast market, establishing and growing over 50 key accounts in the region. Under her leadership as Director of New Sales, the company achieved remarkable growth, surpassing targets in net new revenue year over year. Currently serving as Chief Revenue Officer, Hesse oversees sales, marketing, and customer success and leads the charge in developing long-term profitability strategies, forging strategic partnerships, and driving overall business growth.

"I am thrilled to have Amanda as a member of our Board, given her significant expertise in new market expansion and growth strategies," said Mark Douglas, LCPtracker CEO and Chairman of LCPtracker's Board of Directors. "Her skill and experience will advance our objectives, especially during this critical time in our industry marked by new legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the recent updates to Davis-Bacon regulations. Amanda is a visionary leader, and her insights will undoubtedly help strengthen our position as a market leader."

For more information about LCPtracker, please contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected].

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data management software solutions which promote rewarding, sustainable construction careers by facilitating Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage compliance on publicly funded construction projects. Our highly secure cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, and workforce demographic data. In addition to facilitating regulatory compliance, we also offer software solutions that support construction workforce programs in achieving their training and placement goals – ultimately empowering workers to advance their careers and forge a path towards a brighter future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE LCPtracker, Inc.